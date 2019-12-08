Things We Saw Today: Rest in Peace, René Auberjonois

We are sad to share the news that actor René Auberjonois, best known to audiences as Odo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died today at the age of 79 from Lung Cancer.

Auberjonois had a career that spanned decades, from roles in the film *M*A*S*H* to providing a voice every child has heard: Louis the french Chef in The Little Mermaid. Before Trek, he worked on Benson for many years. Auberjonois was an immensely talented actor who brought so much humor and gravitas to all sorts of roles, and we are so heartbroken to hear of his passing.

This news comes on the same day that many ere already in mourning for the loss of a childhood icon: Carroll Spinney, the pupeteer behind Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird also passed away this weekend at the age of 85.

It’s always heartbreaking to lose people who were parts of our childhoods or jus part of the shows we loved. Though we never met them, they touched us deeply and made an indelible mark on us and our culture that won’t soon be forgotten.

Our thoughts are with both families.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Mike Windle/Getty Images for IMF)

Here’s a few other things we saw today…

There’s a new Watchmen on tonight, but Damon Lindeloff is explaining last week’s big twist and what to expect. (Via THR)

Also tonight: The first episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths where we’ll meet Superman and Lois’s son Johnathan Kent, a character with a super complicated continuity in the comics. (via CBR)

Laura Dern learning they killed off the nice Brachiasaur is a mood…

here’s laura dern discovering that the brachiosaurus

from the beginning of jurassic park was killed off pic.twitter.com/OLgUYEnSWM — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) December 6, 2019

Peter Sarasgaard is great but, there are officially too many actors in The Batman. (via THR)

In a brilliant ad for his Gin company, Ryan Reynold freed the Peloton wife.

Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin pic.twitter.com/jYHW74h81l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2019

Disney has made ten billion dollars this year. No big deal. (via Variety)

The Critics Choice nominations are out today ahead of the Golden Globe nominations tomorrow. (Via Deadline)

And finally, take a look at this seriously powerful Nativity scene:

This is the Nativity display outside the Claremont United Methodist Church in California. It’s making some people very upset. And it should. 1/ pic.twitter.com/PN0XmS4Ora — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 8, 2019

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com