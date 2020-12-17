Rest in Peace, Jeremy Bulloch, the Original Boba Fett

It’s a sad day for Star Wars fans as the original behind iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, has passed away at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor passed away due to health complications and has lived with Parkinson’s for the last few years. With a career spanning over 5 decades, Bulloch was a staple in the Star Wars fandom, and his loss is one that hits hard.

Bulloch brought Boba Fett to life onscreen in the original trilogy. True to the way of the Mandalorians, he never took his helmet off, and now, 40 years later, his role is carried on by Temuera Morrison, but fans of the Star Wars franchise owe a lot to Bulloch and his performance as the bounty hunter all those years ago.

Fans took to Twitter to share their love for the actor on the news of his passing.

It is a sad day! The legend #JeremyBulloch, #BobaFett has passed away. We thank for your work in bringing everyone’s favorite bounty hunter to life! You will be missed. RIP #JeremyBulloch pic.twitter.com/m0PEBrBGRP — Vader’s Vault (@VadersVault) December 17, 2020

Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch has passed away at the age of 75 pic.twitter.com/Gmm2Ddxtqw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 17, 2020

So sad to hear about Jeremy Bulloch. I remember the first time I heard about Dragon Con, I was ten or so and freaked out when I found out BOBA FETT would be there! He always seemed like he really enjoyed being involved with the fans. pic.twitter.com/fQGDrsUGTn — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) December 17, 2020

Rest in Peace, Jeremy Bulloch. You brought one of the biggest badasses in the galaxy to life, and we, as fans of the Star Wars franchise, owe you a lot.

