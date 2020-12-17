comScore

Rest in Peace, Jeremy Bulloch, the Original Boba Fett

By Rachel LeishmanDec 17th, 2020, 5:09 pm

Boba Fett takes aim in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

It’s a sad day for Star Wars fans as the original behind iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, has passed away at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporterthe actor passed away due to health complications and has lived with Parkinson’s for the last few years. With a career spanning over 5 decades, Bulloch was a staple in the Star Wars fandom, and his loss is one that hits hard.

Bulloch brought Boba Fett to life onscreen in the original trilogy. True to the way of the Mandalorians, he never took his helmet off, and now, 40 years later, his role is carried on by Temuera Morrison, but fans of the Star Wars franchise owe a lot to Bulloch and his performance as the bounty hunter all those years ago.

Fans took to Twitter to share their love for the actor on the news of his passing.

Rest in Peace, Jeremy Bulloch. You brought one of the biggest badasses in the galaxy to life, and we, as fans of the Star Wars franchise, owe you a lot.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!