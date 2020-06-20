Things We Saw Today: RIP Alien and Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm

This one hurts. Beloved British actor Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88 from complications with Parkinson’s disease. Holm was known on stage and screen for his powerful performances, appearing in some of the most influential science fiction and fantasy films ever made. He is perhaps best known for two iconic performances: his malevolent android Ash in Ridley Scott’s Alien and as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

His agent released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88, … He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer … Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

Holm was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire, for which he won a Bafta. He also appeared in Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, Time Bandits, Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element, and David Cronenberg’s eXistenZ.

Peter Jackson wrote a moving tribute to Holm, where he said, “Watching Ian Holm perform taught me so much – as Ian was being his usual quiet self, that just somehow happened. It was a privilege to work with him, and a blessing to know him. I’ve always loved Ian’s performance in the final scenes of Return of the King. ‘I think I’m quite ready for another adventure.’Farewell, dear Bilbo. Safe travels, darling Ian.”

Fans and friends mourned the actor on social media:

Watching Ian Holm perform taught me so much – as Ian was being his usual quiet self, that just somehow happened. It was a privilege to work with him, and a blessing to know him. – Peter Jackson pic.twitter.com/iusv59IBaZ — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) June 20, 2020

“This is a bitter adventure, if it must end so; and not a mountain of gold can amend it. Yet I am glad that I have shared in your perils — that has been more than any baggins deserves.” You will be missed #IanHolm pic.twitter.com/Gqb0YxU3YU — Christina Blain (@stinajourney) June 20, 2020

So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle. pic.twitter.com/q9RBKT3hBC — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 19, 2020

Ian Holm took a chance on me and said yes to being in “Garden State” when I had yet to make any other films. He could not have been more supportive and kind and humble. I am so honored I got the opportunity to work with an actor of his legendary caliber. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/lRJV5aVEJx — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 19, 2020

Sir Ian Holm was an absolutely stunning actor – one of my heroes. He leaves a litany of wonderful performances behind. He will be hugely missed x — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) June 19, 2020

(via The Guardian, image: New Line Cinema)

Aw man, we could have had M.O.D.O.K. in the canceled Marvel’s New Warriors series? (via io9)

The Duffer brothers tease some cool new cameos in Stranger Things season 4. (via CBR)

A third Mamma Mia! film? Look, I’m not mad about it. (via Entertainment Weekly)

Here’s the teaser trailer for Cursed, a feminist take on the Arthurian legend:

Peter Sarsgaard on Robert Pattinson and The Batman. (via Collider)

Let’s look at pretty pictures of space. (via Gizmodo)

Foxes! Laughing! If you've never heard a fox laughing before?? Here you go… 😅 pic.twitter.com/daogiF9nZX — Nature & Animals 🌴 (@AnimalsWorId) June 20, 2020

How’s your Saturday going, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com