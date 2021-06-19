Things We Saw Today: RIP Champ Biden, the Best of Boys

The White House announced today that first dog Champ Biden has passed away. The German shepherd, who the Bidens had raised from a puppy, was 13 years old. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared a statement on Champ, saying “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home … He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family.”

They continued, “He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware.”

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

Champ was a fixture at the Biden’s home in Delaware and in the White House. The dog joined the family in 2008, after Jill Biden promised her husband they could get a puppy if he and Barack Obama won the presidential election. Champ was joined in 2018 by puppy Major, who was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association.

Anyone who has ever had a pet knows the acute pain of losing their four-legged family member. It’s one of life’s greatest cruelties that our pets love us so fiercely and leave us so soon. The Biden family was met with an outpouring of support on social media from animal lovers across the globe.

The Bidens said goodbye to Champ, writing “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

(via CNN, image: Adam Schultz/White House)

Sony’s live-action Silk TV series taps Tom Spezialy (Ash vs. Evil Dead, Watchmen) as showrunner. (via Collider)

A definitive list of which Batmen are down to go down. (via Jezebel)

Jean Smart almost didn’t get cast as Silk Spectre in Watchmen. (via io9)

This mash-up of Game of Thrones and Arrested Development is perfect:

RIP John Paragon, the actor/writer who played Jambi the Genie on Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. (via LA Times)

Josh Duhamel on Netflix’s cancellation of Jupiter’s Legacy. (via CBR)

Kevin Feige on the future of Marvel prequels. (via /Film) I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!

Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will blaze from here to eternity.🌠 pic.twitter.com/9qAg5UFFGf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2021

Hope you’re having a thoughtful and celebratory Juneteenth, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]