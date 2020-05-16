comScore

Things We Saw Today: RIP Comedy Legend Fred Willard

The hilarious and beloved character actor has passed away at 86.

By Chelsea SteinerMay 16th, 2020, 6:04 pm

fred willard

Veteran character actor and comedy legend Fred Willard has passed away from natural causes at the age of 86. Willard was a comedy mainstay, perhaps best known for his appearances in the films of Christopher Guest, such as Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind.

Willard also earned plenty of fans from his work on the cult television comedy Fernwood 2 Night, as well as his recurring role as Phil Dunphy’s father on Modern Family. Willard will also appear posthumously in the upcoming Netflix comedy series Space Force.

Fred Willard excelled in playing over-confident doofuses completely lacking in self awareness. He was the kind of actor that viewers were always delighted to see onscreen. If Fred Willard walked into frame, you just new you were going to laugh, no matter how brief his appearance was.

Willard’s career spanned over 50 years, and he appeared in cartoons, sitcoms, soap operas, talk shows, and reality television. Many friends and fans remembered him on social media:

  Clone Club! The cast of Orphan Black is reuniting for a charity live read Sunday night!

