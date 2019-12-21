Things We Saw Today: Ricky Gervais Tries to Outdo J. K. Rowling’s Transphobia

I feel like there needs to be a training course when a rich, influential white person, maybe from Britain, gets twitter where they’re told that just because they think things that are hurtful to people they don’t need to say them or tweet them to a massive audience. But alas.

Today we’re mad at Ricky Gervais. The provocateur comic proved again that he’s more offensive than funny with some seriously icky comments about the current kerfuffle in Britain involving J.K. Rowling and her response regarding the case of Maya Forstater. Gervais responded to a tweet about the Rowling controversy in a way that made Rowling’s words look downright nice by comparison.

Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 20, 2019

Can’t decide between “yuck” and “wow” for the first response here. But then he doubled down.

Exactly. We need to protect the rights of women. Not erode them because some men have found a new cunning way to dominate and demonise an entire sex. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 20, 2019

These tweets are very bad because they perpetuate the pernicious myth that trans rights somehow equate to allowing predatory men into women’s spaces. That’s flat out untrue and things like allowing people to use the bathroom that matches their identified gender doesn’t lead to women being assaulted.

Your semi-regular reminder that if your concern with trans women is that men might claim to self-ID as trans to gain access to women’s spaces and assault them, then your problem is actually with predatory men and not trans women. — Harriet Marsden (@harriet1marsden) December 20, 2019

Gervais later tried to clarify and ended up just making it worse.

Sure. I think trans women are women. I wasn’t talking about trans people 🙏 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 21, 2019

Still bad, Ricky because you’re just spreading fear and lies now. Truly can’t wait for this guy to host the Golden Globes again. Bleh.

(image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Here are a few other things we saw today, many of them much less horrible.

That’s what we saw today, Suvians. Now we need to finish our shopping…

