Ricky Gervais Can’t Even Handle a Trans Woman’s Joke About Him

Ricky Gervais’s latest Netflix special ‘SuperNature’ sees the British comedian delivering an extensive transphobic rant that is as virulent as it is unfunny. Like many comedians of his generation (Dave Chappelle in particular) Gervais delves into transphobic tropes, implies that trans people are predators, and appears unnaturally obsessed with the details of trans peoples’ genitals. You would think that Netflix would have learned something after the backlash following Chappelle’s last comedy special, but instead they are doubling down on “edgy” comedians who happen to hate trans folks.

When the truth is, there’s nothing edgy about transphobia at all. Transphobia IS the establishment, it IS nothing new, and it’s been low-hanging fruit for hack comedians since the dawn of time. The special comes out a week before Pride Month, timing that Netflix might be aware of had they not fired most of the staff of their LGBTQ+ verticals and social media channel, The Most. And it’s not just LGBTQ+ employees: the company axed most of the staff at their publishing channels Strong Black Lead, Asian American-focused Golden, and Latinx-focused Con Todo.

Not Netflix firing its whole queer social team 2 weeks before pride 👀 — Senior FAANG Engineer Anna Lytical 🌈👩🏻‍💻👸🏻 (@theannalytical) May 17, 2022

But like most combative comedians of his generation who demand we relax and take a joke, Gervais is especially thin-skinned when it comes to jokes at his expense. In a classic case of “can dish it out but can’t take it”, Gervais hastily blocks anyone who mocks him on social media. Especially trans folks who have their own share of jokes about Gervais. Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, discovered as much when she was blocked by Gervais’s Twitter after making fun of him. And Caraballo didn’t even tag Gervais in her joke: clearly the man has his name on search and immediately blocks anyone who disagrees with him.

Ricky Gervais can dish it but he can't take it. He's such a thin skinned little bitch that searches his own name and blocks anyone mocking him on Twitter. He proved my tweet right.



What's the matter Ricky? Too challenging for ya? pic.twitter.com/XNvAeLuKPy — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) May 25, 2022

And it’s not just Caraballo. Twitter is filled with folks not only blocked by Gervais, but trolled by him in response to their tweets:

One time Ricky Gervais searched his name on twitter, saw that I said he wasn’t funny, then tried to get me fired by tagging my boss in a tweet about it. Anyway he’s 100 percent reading everything you’re saying — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) May 24, 2022

Never forget that Ricky Gervais blocked all the trans accounts before his special came out. Take that as you will. — Billie Friday 🐦 (@billiefridayxl) May 24, 2022

A while back I heard how he namesearches himself, so I unblocked him and said something to the effect of "was Ricky Gervais ever funny, or was he just Karl Pilkington's laugh track?" and I think it only took an hour for him to block me. https://t.co/YkBxIMLDby — SlothHammer 40K (@CaseyExplosion) May 24, 2022

Lol Ricky Gervais is blocking trans people.



"Bluh bluh I'm a dangerous truth teller who doesn't care who's toes I step on which is why I only punch down at people with zero power and also block them so they can't say mean things back"



What a wimp. https://t.co/6d6p4RVj9U — The Violet Wanderers: Made for no one (@VioletWanderers) May 25, 2022

Ricky Gervais will be like "its comedy, learn to take a joke" but will name search and block everyone who criticizes him lol — 🏳️‍⚧️ eLizardbeth 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JustTheWehrst) May 25, 2022

But it’s Caraballo who is having the last laugh, as her tweet is now making headlines and exposing Gervais for the hypocritical hack he truly is.

I can't believe my joke about Ricky Gervais was picked up by the Washington Examiner and the Hollywood Reporter.



Will Ricky block these sites on his browser next? pic.twitter.com/MjwrpExwwr — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) May 25, 2022

(image: Ray Burmiston/Netflix)

