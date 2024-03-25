The Internet Agrees: One of the Hottest Moments in ‘Walking Dead’ History Just Dropped

Every new episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live makes it clear that Rick Grimes and Michonne are an extremely hot couple. But in episode 5, “Become,” things really went into overdrive when Jadis comes to ruin their newly reunited bliss.

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have found a cabin in the woods to stay in as they are living in their “honeymoon” phase after escaping the CRM. They find “tasteful noods” (just some ramen noodles but that is arguably hilarious) and feel like they are on cloud 9 even after they are almost attacked in the woods. Just happy to be back together, that joy is ruined when Anne/Jadis (PollyAnna McIntosh) breaks into their cabin and makes them tie one another up.

Now, look … they are being tied up for a bad reason. However, they’re being tied up using zip ties and Rick uses his teeth.

This was sooooo sexy pic.twitter.com/m2kKr3jHxX — abs (@zyoshiv) March 24, 2024 Did he need to do that? I guess because he was already tied up but there is no logical reason for them to write this scene in and make us watch it unless they wanted us to scream about how hot it is. And Rick Grimes is hot! Now he’s tied up with his hot wife Michonne and what did Scott Gimple and company behind the scenes expect us to do with something like this?

The internet is reacting to this in a very normal way: By talking about how we’re going to be living with this moment in fanfiction for quite some time.

the amount of fan fiction that's going to be written because of this scene ??? pic.twitter.com/GF6cCgY5uF — Horror Bae (@tippyw) March 24, 2024 As if this could not get any hotter, Rick Grimes also throws the bed he was tied to at Jadis later in this same scene. There is no way to talk about this without screeching!

Rick Grimes casually throwing a bed he’s laying underneath ?? #TheOnesWhoLive pic.twitter.com/dKsNEFEyvg — TWD Universe (@twdufans) March 25, 2024

The couple that zip ties together?

Anytime that Rick and Michonne breathe the same air, I do thank my lucky stars that I am alive to see their hot energy working together. This zip tie scene was so unnecessarily hot, despite the context! They are being kidnapped and threatened by Jadis and yet we all watched it looking like the two-eyes emoji.

It didn’t help that they are both wearing boxer shorts and just woke up together. Everything about this has been designed to make my brain melt and only be filled with thoughts of Rick and Michonne in this cabin.

