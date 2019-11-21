Things We Saw Today: Rian Johnson Isn’t Afraid to Handle Politics Straight on in Knives Out

Rian Johnson isn’t afraid to let you know exactly how he feels. Since his profile was elevated due to making the polarizing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it’s hard for him to say or do anything without it attracting internet attention. With his latest film, Knives Out, the director told Variety that he had no problem putting his politics front and center.

When it was brought up that critics have been picking up on Trump-related political commentary in Knives Out, Johnson replied, “I would hope so. It’s not very subtle. This isn’t a subtle film.” He went on to say that when he decided the film would take place in 2019’s America, that meant discussing things that are relevant to the time. “To me, that’s only exciting if you’re going to very openly address the stuff that we’re all yelling about. Obviously, there’s a perspective on everything that’s happening, but hopefully it’s being presented in a way that we can watch it and laugh a little bit. We all deserve that right now.”

We certainly do, and I look forward to seeing Knives Out and not just for Chris Evans in a well-maintained sweater.

(via Variety, image: Lia Toby/Getty Images for BF)

We may be losing Arrow, but we are gaining Stargirl in 2020 on The CW. (via TV Guide)

Harrison Ford is returning to television in a dramatized version of The Staircase, playing Michael Peterson, the man who was accused of murdering his wife. (via Birth Movies Death)

In Abel Ferrara’s recent short documentary Talking with the Vampires, an elderly Christopher Walken says he is not working on anything, and adds good-naturedly, “Actors don’t retire, they get retired. The phone stops ringing.” Folks… it is very hard to hear him say this 😭 pic.twitter.com/4m4srTG9NT — Will Sloan, the 6ix Dad (@WillSloanEsq) November 21, 2019

We may be a heavily divided culture, but we all agree that Dolly Parton is a goddess among mortals. (via New York Times)

Here’s an exclusive look at season two of You and Joe up to his old tricks. (via EW)

Billie Eilish has become the youngest person ever nominated in the top 4 Grammy categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. (via HuffPost)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com