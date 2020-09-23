Rian Johnson Is Giving Us More Benoit Blanc Adventures! Let the Theories Begin!

Knives Out is like if you put Detective Hercule Poirot in America and gave him a southern accent. I’m obsessed with it. But, with news that we are going to get a sequel to the Rian Johnson hit, many fans have been coming up with knife-based titles for the film. The problem? It’s going to focus more on another case for Benoit Blanc than on anything to do with the first movie, including knives. (Remember, the knives had to do with Harlan Thrombey than anything else.)

Talking with The Devil All The Time director Antonio Campos for Interview Magazine, Johnson revealed that he was in fact working on the sequel we knew was coming. The twist? It’s basically just another adventure for Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) that’s not really a sequel in any other way:

“I’m actually writing another Knives Out. It’s been such a mindfuck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.”

But with the knowledge that we’re getting a sequel to the film comes a whole slew of ideas from fans on where we want to see Rian Johnson take Benoit Blanc next. And that also brings up the question of the cast because let us be honest, the Knives Out cast was STACKED, and while we’ll miss it, this opens up the possibilities of an all new one!

So, my dream cast? Well, I have quite the idea of what the next movie should be about. You can call it Snowed In, and all I ask is that Rian Johnson thank me in the credits.

It’s a Christmas movie where a socialite named Rosemary Lorraine (Emma Stone) is missing and presumed dead.

Her father, James Lorraine (Robert Downey Jr.), reaches out to Benoit Blanc to help find his daughter, no matter what awaits him when they do.

But when his ex-wife, Rita (Laura Dern), comes back to try to find their daughter, things are not as simple as they seem.

James’ new wife, Delores (Kerry Washington), has secrets about Rosemary (and Rita) that she begins to lay out for Benoit throughout the investigation.

And James and Delores’ daughter, Zoe (Zendaya), proves to be a challenge for Benoit Blanc.

Just when things are seeming to make sense for the detective, Rosemary’s secret lover, Roman Rivers (Oscar Isaac), shows up, wondering where she’s vanished to.

But with a family full of secrets comes aspects of Rosemary’s life that she’d rather keep hidden, which is when Cass Luther (Anthony Mackie) appears, revealing himself as Rosemary’s college professor who had an affair with the young socialite.

Actually, Rian Johnson, you can either hire me as a ghostwriter or just Venmo me for this idea. Whatever works for you.

Others took to Twitter to share their ideas as well, and honestly, I’d take any of these movies (or all of them).

Benoit Blanks, the movie is about him not being able to solve the problem because it’s too simple of a solution. @rianjohnson https://t.co/6VblPZq9PM — Sean Dube (@_SeanDube) September 23, 2020

If Daniel Craig and @danicamckellar don’t team up as partners or competing detectives in @rianjohnson’s Not Knives Out Sequel… I will be bummed. https://t.co/YrM5PS1wSC — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) September 23, 2020

It’s Just Daniel Craig as the Same Detective With a Totally New Cast — it’s the perfect movie title. https://t.co/d47dF976RS — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) September 23, 2020

it’s okay @rianjohnson take your time to work on the title and the script, i can work on the cast https://t.co/My8OXa65bQ pic.twitter.com/lUq7Yi6qGV — ju (@pattinsondriver) September 23, 2020

I said it once and I’ll say it again: give benoit blanc a boyfriend and make him an ex-con that he caught https://t.co/oiRv6bKKjp — jessa (@directedbyrian) September 23, 2020

I’m ready and willing for all “sequels” to Knives Out. The world deserves it after 2020.

