Rhys Darby IS Ben Dunn … If It Gets Him into a Party

The love for Rhys Darby runs deep. Recently, fans found their love for him thanks to his performance as the studly Stede Bonnet in Max’s Our Flag Means Death. Many others have loved him since the Flight of the Concords days or even before, because Darby has this quality about him that makes you feel like he is instantly your best friend even though you don’t know him. It’s why his characters are always so much fun to explore and get to know. It’s because Darby himself is that fun guy—which includes him breaking into a party as a “book agent.”

Darby apparently needed to get into a party and took on the role of Ben Dunn, an actual book agent, in order to gain entry. The problem? Well, it’s Rhys Darby. Posted to Dan Schreiber’s story back in July, the images are genuinely hilarious. As X user @chaoticmulaney wrote, “if you’ve been contacted by an english book agent called ben dunn do not reply it’s a scam carefully conducted by new zealander rhystopher darby. everyone be careful out there.” Rhystopher, what are you doing!

if you’ve been contacted by an english book agent called ben dunn??‍♀️ do not reply ??‍♀️ it’s a scam carefully conducted by new zealander rhystopher darby. everyone be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/CujU72m70x — sara ? mcm (@chaoticmulaney) September 13, 2023

Apparently, Darby took the bit so far that he started to take meetings with people at the party and really took on the idea of being Ben Dunn seriously. Now, the question is: Why did no one at this party know that living legend Rhys Darby was amongst their ranks? Because if I saw someone running around saying they were “Ben Dunn” and then saw Darby appear, I’d have some questions. The chaos of this event tied to Darby’s rise in popularity due to the success of Our Flag Means Death has just collided to highlight why we love him so dearly. And it is 100% because this man is always willing and ready to commit to the bit.

Is Rhys Darby a book agent now?

A man’s man, an actor of the highest regard, sometimes a book agent. These are words used to describe Ben Dunn. Played beautifully by Rhys Darby at this party, it is clear that he is a man of his word and ready to fight for his clients—a perfect agent, if you ask me. (The real Ben Dunn is not this man. So really, this is sort of identity theft, but we will allow it.)

Look, if Darby committed this hard to a bit at a party, what’s stopping him from actually going to these meetings to protect his clients and committing identity theft? If anything, Darby can say it was for a role and I’d believe it (as I’m sure the FBI or whatever agency that would investigate him would, too). This is simply another reason to love Darby as a person.

Not only is he always doing weird things like taking meetings at a party, but he also just seems like the most fun to be around. His comedy set is legendary, he is always seemingly having the most fun, and his bubbly attitude is addictive. Why not celebrate everything that makes Darby fun by being his fan? And hey, maybe if you have an idea for a book, he can help you out.

