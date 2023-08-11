The best way to describe The Last Voyage of the Demeter simply boils down to Dracula on a boat. Based on a chapter in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the book details Dracula’s boat ride to England. The book is split between Transylvania and England, so why not explore how that boat ride went for Dracula? What is fascinating about this movie is that we’re less focused on hot Dracula and more focused on the fact that he is a monster.

Clemens (Corey Hawkins) is a man who just wants to get back to England after his time being a doctor abroad didn’t go as planned. He isn’t supposed to be on the ship, but when one of the crew sees Dracula’s logo on a boat, he runs away, leaving a spot for Clemens to join. Yes, Dracula has a brand, and one that those from Transylvania do not care much for. On the boat, Dracula’s first victim is really unforgivable, and that’s frankly how we know he is the devil himself.

At its core, this is quite literally just a movie about what you do when you’re trapped on a boat with Dracula, where you only have the day to plan before the inevitable comes at night. An idea that could become monotonous, The Last Voyage of the Demeter makes sure to keep you on your toes with plans of taking on Dracula, a mystery around one of the passengers, and how these men could possibly get anywhere with Dracula attacking them—especially since the start of the movie gives us the knowledge of the wrecked boat, not boding well for the crew we’ve come to spend our time with.

Still … it’s a movie about Dracula on a boat. So it’s a fun time.

Come on, who doesn’t love Dracula on a boat?



Think about it: What’s the one place you wouldn’t want to be trapped with Dracula? Should be a boat! Even if you were on a submarine, at least there you’d be able to sort of hide behind big metal doors. A wooden boat? Dracula can destroy you easily.

So what’s the draw of a movie then when you know Dracula has all the power? Especially with people who do not know how to take on Dracula quite yet? (I don’t think they ever think about just like … letting the sun shine in.)

You can simply just enjoy watching all the ways the crew of the Demeter try to survive their brush with the king of the vampires, the one we know and fear. It is, simply, just a movie about Dracula on a boat and that’s okay! That’s fun! And seeing how Dracula survives his trip to England as told in the novel? That’s really cool, actually. Dracula has a logo and big ole wings! So why he didn’t just FLY himself there? That’s the question I have.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

