Can We Interest You in a ‘Return to Silent Hill’?

Return to Silent Hill is putting its best pyramid-shaped face forward in the first photo from the upcoming horror sequel.

Everyone’s favorite hulking maniac with a Jigsaw death trap for a noggin is front and center in our first look at Return to Silent Hill, the new sequel from Christophe Gans, the director of the (underrated?) 2006 film. The photo, first published by Variety, features the famous video game villain known as Pyramid Head—named such for obvious reasons.

(Aleksandar Letic)

Return to Silent Hill is based on Silent Hill 2, the most beloved entry in the classic horror video game franchise. It’s also the installment that introduced ol’ Pyramid Head.

Like the game on which it’s based, Return to Silent Hill centers on James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), who receives a letter from his wife, Mary—three years after she died. James is summoned back to Silent Hill, where, per the official synopsis, “he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. While James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love.” Hannah Emily Anderson (The Purge TV series) plays Mary.

Return to Silent Hill seemingly ignores the 2012 movie sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation, which is pretty easy to do considering that literally no one remembers it.

The sequel, which is currently being shown to prospective distributors at the Cannes film festival, does not yet have a release date.

