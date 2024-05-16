'Silent Hill': A woman approaches a foggy town. A sign reads "Welcome to Silent Hill."
(Columbia Pictures)
Category:
Movies

Can We Interest You in a ‘Return to Silent Hill’?

The director of 2006's Silent Hill returns with a sequel based on the best game in the series.
Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 16, 2024 02:48 pm

Return to Silent Hill is putting its best pyramid-shaped face forward in the first photo from the upcoming horror sequel.

Everyone’s favorite hulking maniac with a Jigsaw death trap for a noggin is front and center in our first look at Return to Silent Hill, the new sequel from Christophe Gans, the director of the (underrated?) 2006 film. The photo, first published by Variety, features the famous video game villain known as Pyramid Head—named such for obvious reasons.

The villain Pyramid Head in 'Return to Silent Hill'
(Aleksandar Letic)

Return to Silent Hill is based on Silent Hill 2, the most beloved entry in the classic horror video game franchise. It’s also the installment that introduced ol’ Pyramid Head.

Like the game on which it’s based, Return to Silent Hill centers on James Sunderland (Jeremy Irvine, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), who receives a letter from his wife, Mary—three years after she died. James is summoned back to Silent Hill, where, per the official synopsis, “he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. While James desperately searches for Mary, he encounters terrifying creatures and begins to unravel the mystery of what happened to the town. But as he descends deeper into the darkness the secrets he uncovers lead to a horrifying truth, and James finds himself struggling to hold on long enough to save his one true love.” Hannah Emily Anderson (The Purge TV series) plays Mary.

Return to Silent Hill seemingly ignores the 2012 movie sequel, Silent Hill: Revelation, which is pretty easy to do considering that literally no one remembers it.

The sequel, which is currently being shown to prospective distributors at the Cannes film festival, does not yet have a release date.

related content
Read Article ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Will Be Here in Time for Christmas
Josh Hutcherson in Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Will Be Here in Time for Christmas
Ana Valens and others Ana Valens and others May 16, 2024
Read Article These Are the ‘Mad Max’ Movies You Need To Catch Up on Before ‘Furiosa’
A still from Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
Category: Movies
Movies
These Are the ‘Mad Max’ Movies You Need To Catch Up on Before ‘Furiosa’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 16, 2024
Read Article Not Even Taylor Swift Can Convince Fans To Watch ‘It Ends With Us’
Justin Baldoni as Ryle and Blake Lively as Lily in It Ends With Us
Category: Movies
Movies
Not Even Taylor Swift Can Convince Fans To Watch ‘It Ends With Us’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 16, 2024
Read Article An Adam Sandler Classic Is Getting a Sequel After Almost 30 Years!
Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore
Category: Movies
Movies
An Adam Sandler Classic Is Getting a Sequel After Almost 30 Years!
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 16, 2024
Read Article These PG-13 Horror Movies Prove You Don’t Need an R-Rating To Get a Scare
Elvira bathing in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Category: Movies
Movies
These PG-13 Horror Movies Prove You Don’t Need an R-Rating To Get a Scare
Vanessa Maki and others Vanessa Maki and others May 15, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.