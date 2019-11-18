Things We Saw Today: Time to Pour One out for Marvel’s Runaways

The superpowered teens who stole our hearts (and some belongings from their parents) are going to have to say goodbye after season three, as the news broke that the series is set to end. While sad, it isn’t surprising that Marvel’s Runaways is meeting the same fate as the rest of the Marvel-adjacent shows. It’s been the way now since the conception of Disney+.

Since Netflix started to cancel all their Marvel shows, it became clear that no Marvel-based show outside of those announced for Disney+ would survive. What is surprising is that Runaways is the lone survivor (well, until now). From Daredevil and the rest of the Defenders shows to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Cloak and Dagger, and now Runaways, Marvel is, theoretically, cleaning house.

The only reason I’m not more upset about this is because these were all, technically, canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, theoretically, these shows and characters could find themselves in the MCU through Disney+ and the movies very easily, especially since it feels like Marvel is already preparing to set up the Young Avengers, so why not have a show like Runaways on Disney+, as well?

