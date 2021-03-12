2021 has been quite the anniversary year for us. Legend of Zelda is celebrating 35 years while Sonic the Hedgehog is turning 30. Pokémon rang in 25 years with several announcements, and it turns out, Resident Evil is ALSO turning 25 this year!

Twenty-five years is such a special occasion that Leon Kennedy has decided to wear his best suit. He was invited to the White House, you see, but damn, now has to deal with, you guessed it, a zombie outbreak. How long before that suit gets blood on it, more importantly, is he gonna joke about how it’s a rental so he has to figure out how to get the stains out of it?

Leon’s not alone though because everyone’s favorite red-jacketed zombie killer, Claire Redfield, will be joining the fight in the upcoming CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

So we’re getting a series AND a new game? Happy anniversary to ME! Resident Evil 2 was my first entry into the series and I’ve been a fan ever since, so having a chance to watch Leon and Claire interact is high on my 2021 list of things that are awesome. It’ll be interesting to see this play out as an entire series instead of a movie, which is what we usually get in regards to Resident Evil (live-action and CG animated).

Both Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello will be returning as Leon and Claire, reprising their roles from the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake. The series is being produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who’s been involved in many a Resident Evil title since the beginning of the series. TMS Entertainment (Lupin the 3rd and Detective Conan) is leading production, with Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta), in charge of 3DCG animation.

There’s no word on how many episodes the series will be, if any other series favorites will show up, or if any elements from the upcoming game will be a part of this storyline. What we do know is that this takes place after Resident Evil 4, which I think means Leon and Claire wouldn’t have seen each other since their encounter in Racoon City? My Resident Evil lore is a bit rusty here.

We also have a synopsis:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

Because Leon and Claire can’t have a regular ol’ reunion that involves potato salad and remembering when a kid used to be this big – insert one of them putting their hand at knee level. Also, I guess Leon’s gonna be keeping secrets? Because that always works out in these situations.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set to be released on Netflix later in 2021. However, if you’re impatient, it will appear on stage (virtually) at AnimeJapan 2021 on March 27th.

