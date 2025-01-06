‘Republicans must unite’: Trump urges for one singular bill to rule over border, taxes, and energy

Donald Trump is on Truth Social talking about a massive bill he’s trying to put forward. Note: He is not yet President of the United States.

The proposed bill is set to “fix” three separate issues: Border control, taxes, and energy. Personally, those are all very different things but Trump seems to think that all the Republicans should join together to agree on this one big bill. Others are divided. Senate Majority Leader John Thune was in favor of a two part bill. But Trump is pushing for one big bill that Speaker Mike Johnson is in support of.

“Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill that will bring our Country back, and make it greater than ever before. We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible.”

Johnson’s timeline for this bill is very galaxy brain of him, to put it bluntly. In an interview with Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, Johnson said he hopes to include the financial aspect of this quickly so that it could, in theory, end up on Trump’s desk by April and approved shortly there after.

While many oppose it, and Johnson even recognized that the reconciliation bill could go into May, another solution for the bill has many groaning: Trump’s proposed tariffs. Trump does not even have the support of his once ally, Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham. When he spoke with Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, he focused on border control. Graham backs the two-bill plan.

“I’m very worried. I’m very worried that if we don’t put border first and get it done, it’s going to be a nightmare for our national security,” Graham said. We do not know what will happen and which plan will move forward but Trump does, seemingly, want this done quickly.

