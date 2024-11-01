LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 17: Businessman and television personality Mark Cuban addresses a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris October 17, 2024 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Harris continues to campaign daily in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5 election. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘Mark Cuban is right’: Republicans can’t handle the dangerous truth about Donald Trump

Image of Sarah Fimm
Sarah Fimm
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 02:18 am

To no one’s surprise, economic inflation appears to have started under the Trump administration after all.

Recommended Videos

Despite Trump’s frequent claims that the fault of ascending inflations rate lies with the Biden-Harris administration, American businessman Mark Cuban has taken to the internet to explain that this isn’t the case. In a recent interview, Cuban claims that inflation began under Trump, specifically due to his policies surrounding oil.

Remember the record low gas prices in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic? Due to a nationwide lack of demand, the price of gas dropped to less than one dollar a gallon. Oil companies were getting destroyed as a result. As Cuban explains, oil companied plead with Trump to ask Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman, the respective rulers of oil giants Russia and Saudi Arabia, to reduce production. On that day, inflation rates began to soar.

But don’t take Cuban’s word for it, Trump said the quiet part out loud himself.

Twitter users are tickled with schadenfreude toward Trump in response. Watching an actual businessman destroy the credibility of fake one feels as satisfying as watching a beatdown of a cocky anime villain by an opponent.

When it comes to this fight, Republicans can do nothing but take it on the chin. After being pushed to $5.12 per gallon in 2022, gas prices have finally begun to fall. The reason? Trump-era inflation has finally begun to normalize. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN in a phone interview that gas prices under the Biden-Harris administration could drop below $3 per gallon. With gas prices continuing to plunge, so too will Republican hopes of using economic inflation as a talking point against Democrat opponents.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Sarah Fimm
Sarah Fimm
Sarah Fimm (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.