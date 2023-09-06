Republicans Are Being Dumb as Rocks About Democrats Not Having a Primary Debate

What are Republicans mad about now? Well, the Democrats not having a primary debate when the incumbent president is a Democrat, as if that’s not always how things go when you win the previous election.

Scrolling through TikTok recently, I came across this absolutely unhinged girl, furiously screaming about the Democrats’ decision not to have a presidential debate in the lead-up to Biden’s re-election.

I guess this is what happens when you only start paying attention to politics to support a career criminal back in 2016! The last big debate with both parties during the primaries happened during the 2016 election. Why? Because the last president (Obama) finished his two terms in office, meaning he couldn’t run again and the Democrats would have to find a new candidate. When there’s an incumbent in office, that party traditionally does not host debates because why would they? Civics, baby!

The anger and talking points on display in that TikTok echo a tweet Marjorie Taylor Greene posted back in April. Greene wrote “Your own party is telling you that you have no choice and they refuse to even give you a choice. They should just go ahead and call themselves the Democrat Community Party.” She is, of course, referring to the fact that the party announced they won’t hold any primary debates because, again, the president is a Democrat and is running for re-election.

How are Democrat voters ok with this?



Your own party is telling you that you have no choice and they refuse to even give you a choice.



They should just go ahead and call themselves the Democrat Communist Party. https://t.co/m54qMIbh9B — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) April 24, 2023

Is there room to criticize this practice of presuming the incumbent’s place on the next ballot? Sure! But it’s not a big conspiracy, it’s literally what always happens.

What’s great is both Greene and her TikTok superfan completely ignore the fact that there were no Republican primary debates for the 2020 election. Where was their outrage then? Oh right, they didn’t care because this is just the way things always go.

There’s just one brain cell over there and it barely works

On the one hand, should I feel bad about making fun of how woefully ignorant people like this are? Well, no. I shouldn’t. They refuse to listen to logic. On the other hand, people like this are part of the problem. People like that TikToker and Marjorie Taylor Greene spread so much misinformation and then other ignorant individuals connect with it and claim it as fact that it just becomes a swirling mess of idiocy rolled into people parading their warped views as “important.”

It’s also, notably, not just Republicans expressing outrage over the continuation of this longtime norm. James Van Der Beek recently posted a pro-RFK Jr, anti-logic rant about this very subject. It’s mostly Republicans, though, and this public display of ignorance is embarrassing for their entire party. Seriously, open a book.

