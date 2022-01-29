Republican Senator Says Black Woman SCOTUS Nominee Will Be ‘Beneficiary’ of Affirmative Action

President Joe Biden has yet to name a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, but has made it clear that he plans to honor his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the highest court in the land. And while Biden is still considering candidates, Republican senators are already campaigning against the nominee. Chief among them is Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, who discussed his opposition to a Black woman on the Supreme Court in an interview on the Paul Gallo Show.

“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” said Wicker, referring to an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case that challenges the use of Affirmative Action in college admissions. Given the 6-3 conservative majority on the court, SCOTUS is likely to undo the decades-long practices that helps marginalized groups achieve equity in schools and workplaces.

Here's the moment when Sen. Roger Wicker, who represents the Blackest state in the country (Mississippi), said the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court will have been chosen to fulfill an affirmative action "quota."pic.twitter.com/9Pthf3ZclN — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 29, 2022

“The majority of the court may be saying writ large that it’s unconstitutional. We’ll see how that irony works out,” said Wicker. Wicker continued to assail the as-yet-unnamed nominee, adding “We’re going to go from a nice, stately liberal to someone who’s probably more in the style of Sonia Sotomayor,… I hope it’s at least someone who will at least not misrepresent the facts. I think they will misinterpret the law.”

Wicker added that the nominee should not expect to get any votes from the Republican senators, saying “I guarantee you this, Paul, this new justice will probably not get a single Republican vote, but we will not treat her like the Democrats did Brett Kavanaugh. It was one of the most disgraceful, shameful things and completely untruthful things that the Democratic Judiciary majority has ever, ever done.”

Wicker is referring of course to the credible allegations of sexual misconduct against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, that did not deter Republicans from voting him onto the court. In response, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the President’s promise to nominate and confirm a Black woman to the Supreme Court “is in line with the best traditions of both parties and our nation.”

“What’s more, when the previous president followed through on his own promise to place a woman on the Supreme Court, Senator Wicker said, ‘I have five granddaughters, the oldest one is 10. I think Justice Amy Coney Barrett will prove to be an inspiration to these five granddaughters and to my grown daughters,'” adding “We hope Senator Wicker will give President Biden’s nominee the same consideration he gave to then-Judge Barrett.”

White House responds to Sen Wicker calling Biden's pending SCOTUS pick a “beneficiary” of affirmative action. @AndrewJBates46: Biden's pledge to nominate Black woman "is in line with the best traditions of both parties and our nation," cites Reagan's promise to nom the 1st woman pic.twitter.com/k5zBFDROLo — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2022

Wicker’s assumption about Biden’s SCOTUS pick is the first in what will surely be a long racist campaign from Republicans to derail and deny a Supreme Court seat to a Black woman. Clearly they are already using Affirmative Action to argue against the nominee. Many took to social media to call out the explicit racism of Wicker’s comments:

It is exhausting to see people decrying Biden picking “a less qualified” or “unqualified” Black woman for SCOTUS, without even seeing who the nominee is. You are essentially saying that you think there is literally no Black woman in this country qualified to sit on the Court. — Deborah Archer (@DeborahNArcher) January 27, 2022

Mississippi has the largest Black population than any any other state in the US at nearly 39%. It has not elected a Black senator since Reconstruction in 1881. Good to know Sen. Wicker & every one of his predecessors since 1881, weren’t beneficiaries of affirmative action. https://t.co/ltj3M5LyzN — aderson francois 🇭🇹 14th Amendment Baby (@abfrancois) January 29, 2022

Wicker’s statement amounts to unfettered systematic racism and an implicit bias agenda attack on Black Americans and Women. @SenatorWicker’s next election is 2024 and #Mississippi should vote him out of office.



This is an embarrassment to our state. https://t.co/fXBGqu913d — Shuwaski Young for Congress (@shuwaskiyoung) January 29, 2022

Black women are qualified. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) January 28, 2022

Amy Coney Barrett never tried a case to verdict or argued an appeal in any court, and had only 2 years’ experience practicing law when she was confirmed to SCOTUS. I don’t want to hear another word about whether the Black woman Biden will nominate is qualified for the job. — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) January 28, 2022

Sen. Wicker says whomever Biden’s SCOTUS nominee is, will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action.



How much has good ol’ boy, Roger benefited from by being born a white man in South?



ANY successful WOC has had to work harder, longer & put-up w/shit like this her whole life. https://t.co/SnFKbhq0EE — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 29, 2022

(via Mississippi Free Press, image: screencap)

