Reports From the Front of the War on Thanksgiving

The turkeys have breached the southern gate

By Jessica MasonNov 27th, 2019, 12:46 pm

President Trump and Butter the turkey

We reported earlier this month that we were all for the War on Thanksgiving, even if it was a bogus bit of fearmongering cooked up by Fox News to scare the stuffing out of their viewers. Our point was that Thanksgiving should maybe focus on the thankfulness part as intended by Abraham Lincoln.

Well, I guess Fox has been running with more “War on Thanksgiving” chyrons, and the President saw the headline and didn’t look into it because Trump has joined the fray and promises he will defend thanksgiving from … people that want to change its name? Um … what?

At a rally in Florida yesterday, Trump declared that “some people” want to change the name of Thanksgiving. That idea was an old anti-Obama conspiracy theory which I’m sure Trump bought but isn’t true at all. I think he’s conflating this new “threat” with the “war on Christmas” which is where Christians get mad at the idea that there are other holidays and then claim people want to “change the name.”

Neither of these things are real “wars” of course, but that didn’t stop Twitter from jumping into the fray with some hysterical tweets that got #WarOn Thanksgiving trending with reports from the front that would make Ken Burns proud.

As we wage this long battle, I do wonder what the hell Donnie thinks we want to call Thanksgiving instead, once this war is won? “Turkey day” is not vegan approved. “Fat Thursday” is derivative and “day before black Friday” is far too hard to say and also too capitalist. What do you think we should call it when the war is won? Also, what do we go after next: the fourth of July or Easter?

(via Huffington Post, image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Jessica Mason - Weekend Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well a mom and author.