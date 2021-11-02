comScore Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries to Troll Greta Thunberg
Skip to main content

Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries to Troll Greta Thunberg, Gets Roasted Into Upper Atmosphere

By Chelsea SteinerNov 2nd, 2021, 5:01 pm
 

Lauren Boebert, Greta Thunberg

Conservative Colorado Rep. and gun fetishist Lauren Boebert decided to spend her time trolling teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Thunberg was protesting outside the United Nations COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where she led a crowd of supporters in demanding real change instead of vague talking points. Thunberg called out the political lip service, saying “No more blah blah blah … No more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”

Boebert, who can never resist the opportunity to dunk on herself, tweeted a video of Thunberg with the caption, “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting.”

Of course, we all know exactly why Thunberg is protesting. Climate change is an existential and indisputable threat to our future, but right-wing horrors like Boebert are allergic to science and facts. Of course, in retweeting Thunberg’s video, she unknowingly amplified the teen’s message.

It’s a banner week for Boebert, who threatened to blow up the metal detectors at the Capitol and trolled Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave. She also mistakenly filed as a candidate in Utah, which is not the state she represents.

Twitter was quick to dunk on Boebert and her mealy-mouthed complaints against environmental activism. I’m sure if Greta was some woman screaming about vaccine mandates or LGBTQ books, she would have been fine.

Maybe she’s jealous that a teenager has over 4 million more Twitter followers than she does. Or maybe she’s just a craven ghoul who gets her rocks off trolling kids. Either way, Boebert is a disgusting human being and a dangerous presence in Congress.

Maybe she should focus more on allegations that she helped plan and perpetrate the January 6 Capitol riots instead of playing games on Twitter. But that would require A) intelligence and B) a soul, and she has neither.

(image: screencap)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner - Weekend Editor

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.