Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries to Troll Greta Thunberg, Gets Roasted Into Upper Atmosphere

Conservative Colorado Rep. and gun fetishist Lauren Boebert decided to spend her time trolling teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Thunberg was protesting outside the United Nations COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where she led a crowd of supporters in demanding real change instead of vague talking points. Thunberg called out the political lip service, saying “No more blah blah blah … No more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”

Boebert, who can never resist the opportunity to dunk on herself, tweeted a video of Thunberg with the caption, “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting.”

Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting.

pic.twitter.com/u12A9v7npu — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 1, 2021

Of course, we all know exactly why Thunberg is protesting. Climate change is an existential and indisputable threat to our future, but right-wing horrors like Boebert are allergic to science and facts. Of course, in retweeting Thunberg’s video, she unknowingly amplified the teen’s message.

It’s a banner week for Boebert, who threatened to blow up the metal detectors at the Capitol and trolled Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave. She also mistakenly filed as a candidate in Utah, which is not the state she represents.

Twitter was quick to dunk on Boebert and her mealy-mouthed complaints against environmental activism. I’m sure if Greta was some woman screaming about vaccine mandates or LGBTQ books, she would have been fine.

The fact that you don’t understand what she’s doing does not mean that she doesn’t understand what she’s doing. — Steve Benedict (@SteveBenedict17) November 1, 2021

Thank you for helping broadcast her message. While it’s clearly lost on you, maybe it will resonate with people who would like to save the planet. — Katie Porter’s Whiteboard (@ChipHarbour) November 1, 2021

Why would you criticize a young girl who is articulate and passionate in her beliefs? It’s her world that is at stake. Try listening. Try learning. — Mark C. Serreze (@MarkSerreze) November 1, 2021

Republicans mocking children, again. Tell me you’re a worthless POS without telling me you’re a worthless POS. #laurenboebert https://t.co/09fZnUrw4O — Dana Griffin (@DanaGri82438267) November 1, 2021

How adult of you to pick on a kid. 🤦‍♀️ — Genevieve Payne (@KricketNite) November 1, 2021

Greta will be remembered for a good long while. You will be forgotten shortly, @laurenboebert — DeeWillRize (@RizeDee) November 1, 2021

Maybe she’s jealous that a teenager has over 4 million more Twitter followers than she does. Or maybe she’s just a craven ghoul who gets her rocks off trolling kids. Either way, Boebert is a disgusting human being and a dangerous presence in Congress.

Maybe she should focus more on allegations that she helped plan and perpetrate the January 6 Capitol riots instead of playing games on Twitter. But that would require A) intelligence and B) a soul, and she has neither.

