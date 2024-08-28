After attending David Dobrik’s birthday party, lifestyle vloggers Remi Ashten and Alisha Marie have been chastised by fans.

Alisha Marie has a long history of making back-to-school guides and discount shopping hacks for younger viewers. Remi Ashten’s content has steered towards food, diet, and story times. However, these two have taken on more mature themes and styles in recent years, reflecting their growth as people and content creators.

This is why their allegiances to particular “canceled” influencers are shocking to viewers.

Not so long ago, popular vlogger David Dobrik became a pariah after a series of disturbing misconduct allegations came out against him and his team in quick succession. This ranged from racist claims to sexual abuse allegations and endangering people’s lives. Jeff Wittek’s lawsuit against David Dobrik LLC is still ongoing regarding a crane accident that cost Wittek his eye.

Though Dobrik still consistently creates content for Snapchat, he has left the YouTube platform, which puts him out of sight and out of mind for many viewers. However, many of his entourage still consistently post on the video platform, including Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, with their podcast “Zane and Heath Unfiltered.”

In the months leading up to Dobrik’s birthday party, Remi and Alisha announced that their podcast, “Pretty Basic,” would crossover with Zane and Heath, now released weekly as “Basically Unfiltered.” Although Zane and Heath have recovered some of their image since Dobrik left YouTube—and the many hiccups with their behavior and opinions—there has been periodic evidence that the two Florida-born boys are still in contact with their pseudo-ex-boss. Yet, this consistent collaboration between Remi Ashten and Alisha Marie has mostly been forgiven by fans.

The bubble burst on August 11 when Ashten and Marie were seen in photos at David Dobrik’s high-style 28ᵗʰ birthday party at his Los Angeles mansion.

Fans took to other social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to let their favorite influencers know they were disappointed in their choice to attend Dobrik’s party and, in turn, show support for him despite his many misconduct allegations. Alas, neither Ashten nor Marie has made any official statement regarding the situation, and some are quick to surmise that the two are directly avoiding the conversation and even deleting negative comments.

There has also been some speculation that Remi Ashton deleted her X (Twitter) account due to this situation, if not a precaution against further ridicule.

Yet, this may just be the beginning of the end for Remi Ashten and Alisha Marie’s reign, as some fans of the longtime influencers have grown weary of the amount of exuberant shopping and overconsumption in their vlogs. Some question how much food Ashten overstocks for an Airbnb fridge when she’s just staying for a weekend, or her newfound obsession with Sunny Angels. As for Marie, she has consistently favored fast fashion and micro trends, contributing to a toxic shopping culture among the younger viewers of her channel.

There was also an incident described on “Basically Unfiltered” in the June 27ᵗʰ episode, “Alisha was Rushed to the Hospital,” wherein the group discussed when she over-consumed alcohol to the point of needing medical attention, with the delicacy of a hippo. The four laugh and joke about the abuse of alcohol and the unhinged origin of the night out starting as a “team bonding experience.”

As the weeks have passed since the duo’s attendance at Dobrik’s birthday party shocked everyone, long-time controversial YouTuber Trisha Paytas discussed the situation on her podcast, Just Trish, as a longtime whistleblower about David Dobrik’s misconduct. She pointed out the questionable motives behind anyone’s attendance at his party and the hypocrisy of every influencer involved.

It’s almost as if social media stars grow unethical habits out of necessity for the profit of content generation and disregard negativity as another means for clicks, views, and search results.

