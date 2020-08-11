Remembering Robin Williams

It’s been six years since the untimely death of Robin Williams. He’s an icon to so many, and his death is something that still hurts fans to think about.

Whether you were a kid who loved the Genie growing up or a big fan of Mork & Mindy, many of us were moved by Williams and his performances. So, on the anniversary of his death, it’s important to remember what Robin Williams meant to his fans and the world.

Fans on Twitter shared their love:

“O Captain, My Captain!” 6 years ago today. We lost the great Robin Williams. Rest In Power. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/XSPA0vfaKs — SynGearsA7X (@GearsASAP) August 11, 2020

On this day 6 years ago, we lost a beautiful soul. ❤️ “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind.” – Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/jk9ukpWuTx — Chill Vibes (@ChiIIVlbes) August 11, 2020

«If you’re ever distressed, cast your eyes to the summer sky

when the stars are strung across the velvety night. And when a shooting star streaks through the blackness, turning night into day…

make a wish and think of me.

Make your life spectacular.» ❤️ #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/Gm9X5RDnte — (rtini) (@yleniaindenial) August 11, 2020

The amazing Robin Williams left us 6 years ago today ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/LIUQpJZUh2 — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) August 11, 2020

6 years ago today, we sadly lost Robin Williams, the legendary actor & comedian who starred in ‘Good Will Hunting’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Hook’, ‘Jumanji’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ and ‘Good Morning Vietnam’. “No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” – Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/eVA5pcMSSo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 11, 2020

“I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel all alone.” – Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/IVgfkOPlQ8 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 11, 2020

It’s also important to remember that Zelda Williams is not the keeper of her father’s memory. On the anniversary of his death, Zelda Williams often leaves Twitter (which is completely understandable), but before taking a break from the social media website, Williams shared resources for those who could find themselves in crisis:

Robin Williams was one of those performers that was just woven into my childhood, and I often find myself looking back fondly on his body of work. I’m forever sorry to my local Blockbuster in Castaic, California for stealing your copy of One Hour Photo because I loved Robin Williams’ movies.

But today is important for a lot of reasons. It’s important for us to remember the actor and comedian we all loved, and it’s important to remember those who are struggling and how to help.

(image: Buena Vista Pictures)

