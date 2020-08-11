comScore

Remembering Robin Williams

By Rachel LeishmanAug 11th, 2020, 2:55 pm

Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society

It’s been six years since the untimely death of Robin Williams. He’s an icon to so many, and his death is something that still hurts fans to think about.

Whether you were a kid who loved the Genie growing up or a big fan of Mork & Mindy, many of us were moved by Williams and his performances. So, on the anniversary of his death, it’s important to remember what Robin Williams meant to his fans and the world.

Fans on Twitter shared their love:

It’s also important to remember that Zelda Williams is not the keeper of her father’s memory. On the anniversary of his death, Zelda Williams often leaves Twitter (which is completely understandable), but before taking a break from the social media website, Williams shared resources for those who could find themselves in crisis:

Robin Williams was one of those performers that was just woven into my childhood, and I often find myself looking back fondly on his body of work. I’m forever sorry to my local Blockbuster in Castaic, California for stealing your copy of One Hour Photo because I loved Robin Williams’ movies.

But today is important for a lot of reasons. It’s important for us to remember the actor and comedian we all loved, and it’s important to remember those who are struggling and how to help.

