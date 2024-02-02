Remembering Carl Weathers and His Legendary Career

If you think you haven’t really seen that many Carl Weathers performances, you’re probably wrong. That or you’ve at least seen them referenced a million times. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 76 on February 1, 2024, and he is someone who meant a lot to fans.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement that Deadline obtained. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

The passing of Weathers is marked by fans sharing their favorite moments from the actor. Whether it is his work in movies like Predator or his recent run as Greef Karga in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Weathers had a career that made so many people excited and obsessed with the work he was doing.

RIP Carl Weathers pic.twitter.com/1oEmBwCzL8 — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) February 2, 2024

Weathers’ talent is unmatched. When you think of his iconic performances, there are so many that come to mind. He brought his comedy and brightness to movies like Happy Gilmore and spy capabilities to movies like Action Jackson.

R.I.P. Carl Weathers (1948-2024) pic.twitter.com/ew80aHvQI0 — The Film Stage ? (@TheFilmStage) February 2, 2024

It really doesn’t matter what movie you’re thinking of; they’re all brilliant. Even with roles on shows like Arrested Development, Weathers made his mark on Hollywood and left fans with so much to love.

rip carl weathers ?? pic.twitter.com/FsrgkwTLhR — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) February 2, 2024

For me, he will always have a space in my heart for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise.

The legend who brought us Apollo Creed

The Rocky movies were an important part of my upbringing. Coming from an Italian family, the Italian Stallion was a character we cherished. But you can’t really love Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) without understanding and loving his relationship with Apollo Creed, a character who started as Rocky’s foe and grew into his friend.

Their relationship is the heart of those first four movies. Apollo’s death was so heartbreaking because of Weathers’ performance and the heart that he brought to the character. It’s frankly why things like the Creed franchise work: We know and love Apollo so dearly that to see how Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) reacts to his father hurts at times.

Watching the Rocky franchise now is going to be bittersweet. Our love of Apollo Creed has never wavered, but it is now different with Weathers’ passing. We will all remember the brilliance that was Carl Weathers and how his work made so many of us happy. Because look, if you loved that gif of two men walking together and shaking hands?

You owe half of the joy it brings you to Carl Weathers. Also, go watch Predator! Today, it’s about celebrating the work of Weathers and our favorite roles of his because he was one of the best around.

