Everything We Know About the ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ Movie

The very first trailer for Red, White, & Royal Blue, Prime Video’s upcoming LGBTQ+ rom-com based on the novel of the same name by American author Casey McQuiston, has finally been released—after three short teasers predictably worked up quite a frenzy among fans.

The trailer—which in peak modern trailer style really does reveal too much of the plot, even to those who never picked up the book—shows all there is to know about this love story, from wedding ceremonies ending in disaster to international diplomacy. Here’s a spoiler-free guide to everything we know about the highly anticipated adaptation of Red, White, & Royal Blue.

When is Red, White, & Royal Blue coming out?

The trailer for Red, White, & Royal Blue has clearly been very well-received on social media, so it’s a good thing that we don’t have long to wait for the full movie to be released. It will be available for streaming on Prime Video on August 11.

Is there a trailer for Red, White, & Royal Blue?

There sure is! You can watch the trailer right here:

What is Red, White, & Royal Blue actually about?

The plot of Red, White, & Royal Blue revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of current President of the United States Ellen Claremont, and Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor, a British prince and third in line for the throne.

The two of course know each other by way of international events and state dinners and ardently dislike one another. When their rivalry causes a scene at the wedding of Henry’s older brother, both the White House and Buckingham Palace force them to fake a friendship to feed to the press and calm the media whirlwind surrounding them.

And of course, as all tales of fake friendships and forced proximity go, their rivalry will quickly morph into something else. And when you’re two very high-profile public figures, that does have its issues—which Alex and Henry will face with a whole cast of characters, both on their side and against them.

What better way to start a relationship than being fake friends for the papers? (Prime Video)

Who stars in Red, White, & Royal Blue?

The main characters of the movie are Alex and Henry, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, respectively.

On Alex’s side, we will also see Uma Thurman in the role of President Ellen Claremont and Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston, the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff and the one who has to deal with the consequences of Alex’s reckless decisions. Rachel Hilson will play Nora Holleran, the Vice President’s granddaughter, a math genius, and one of Alex’s closest friends.

On Henry’s side, his elder sister Princess Beatrice is played by Ellie Bamber, and his grandfather, the King is played by Stephen Fry—a divergence from the original novel, in which the current ruler of the United Kingdom was a Queen. Henry’s best friend, the brilliant socialite and philanthropist Percy ‘Pez’ Okonjo will be played by Malcolm Atobrah.

