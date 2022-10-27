The #RecastTChalla movement has resurfaced online following the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The trend began just days after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, with some Marvel fans not wanting to see the character of T’Challa dropped from the MCU.

While many fans have shared their thoughts under the hashtag, the most vocal of their number is Emmanuel Noisette, who created a petition to recast the role back in April. Now that critics and early audiences have seen the sequel movie, it’s led to renewed calls for the future of the MCU to include T’Challa.

While many say that they understand wanting to honour Chadwick Boseman and not recast his role, they argue that it’s vital for the MCU to have Black male leads. The only other Black man in a title role is Sam Wilson, stepping into the shoes of Captain America.

From the reviews, T’Challa appears to be long gone. I’ll pass on #WakandaForever #RecastTChalla — TopSide7717 (@side7717) October 27, 2022

Noisette himself attended the premiere and promised to tell fans his honest thoughts of the film once the social embargo lifts this evening. Many of his followers said in reply that they would only see the film if Noisette recommended it, out of anger at the loss of T’Challa from the movie.

The main drive for the movement is T’Challa fans who want to see more of his plot from the comics make it onto the big screen. His story has only been told in Black Panther so far, with side appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

As one of the most popular Black superheroes from the comics, fans of the character are keen to see more of his comicbook storylines make it into the MCU, rather than see the mantle of Black Panther pass onto another character.

The social embargo for #BlackPanther lifts tonight. Be careful of people spoiling things on the internet.



I will be in attendance, and if you want to see my reaction to the movie, subscribe and follow me here: https://t.co/OXfYyvdA5L #RecastTChalla #SaveTChalla pic.twitter.com/5Tua5ozLeF — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette – #RecastTChalla (@EmansReviews) October 26, 2022

The #RecastTChalla movement has been met with little response from Marvel Studios, with Kevin Feige and others related to the project sticking to their reasons for not recasting the role.

