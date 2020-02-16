comScore

#ReasonsToSupportBoP Is Trending Because Birds of Prey Deserves Better

If you haven't seen it yet, what are you doing with your life?

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 16th, 2020, 11:54 am
Margot Robbie and Ella Jay Basco in Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2020)

When Warner Bros. released Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn two weeks ago, they delivered one of the most original, stylish, and downright ass-kicking comic book movies of the past decade. The film, which holds a 79 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has already garnered raves for its fight scenes, its humor, and its woman power in front of and behind the camera.

But thanks to missed box office projections, the film opened to $33 million instead of the expected $45-50 million, and the narrative has become that the film is a financial flop. Nevermind that it has already grossed $100 million worldwide and is well on track to recouping its budget and making a profit. The narrative has stuck: this movie is a bomb.

It’s especially frustrating given how the film has been treated in light of comparable box office numbers. For example, Ford v Ferrari opened to $31 million, with a budget of $97 million, but was hailed as a hit.

And while there are plenty of reasons why BoP didn’t have the blockbuster opening that was projected, that hasn’t stopped the sexist narrative from taking hold.

It’s especially disheartening because, as with all female superhero films (or films that center on ANY marginalized community), BoP‘s struggle will only make it harder for female-driven comic book films to get made. In response, fans are tweeting #ReasonsToSupportBoP in an effort to bring more awareness and to celebrate what was a truly an awesome film:

Director Cathy Yan responded to the outpouring of BoP love:

Have you seen Birds of Prey yet? What did you think?

