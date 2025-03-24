Ready or Not here comes what we know about ‘Ready or Not 2’

Over half a decade after the release of the first film in the franchise, Ready or Not 2 is on the way.

Our beloved scream queen Samara Weaving returns as Grace, and the sequel promises the chance for us all to see what happened in the aftermath of the horrifyingly gory first film. But when will Ready or Not 2 be released? What will it be about? And who will be starring in this sequel to the much loved 2019 horror?

Here is everything we know about the highly anticipated sequel.

When will Ready or Not 2 be released?

Sadly, there is no release date yet for Ready or Not 2. News only dropped that the film was in production in October of last year, and the producers have been drip-feeding information ever since then, but none of it has been particularly helpful in trying to pinpoint a release date.

We haven’t even had any news of shooting starting, and beyond certain actors who are returning, we don’t even know most of the faces that will be starring in the production. The movie could be out as soon as 2026, though, but there are plenty of things that can delay that.

Who is in the cast of Ready or Not 2?

So far, the only cast member to have secured a return is Samara Weaving, who took on the lead role of Grace, the young bride who is left to fend for herself against her husband-to-be’s creepy cursed family. To be fair to the producers, there were a whopping 15 deaths in the original film, so it’s not their fault we’re not seeing many familiar faces.

Adam Brody and Andie MacDowell are two of the biggest names whose characters succumbed to the bloody violence that defined the first film, but we’re hopeful they will be replaced with names that are worthy of their stature. After all, the first movie had a minuscule budget, but this one is likely to have a little more backing because of the success of the 2019 film.

Weaving was open with the fact she would return for a sequel, telling Glamour that she appreciated how the writers worked with her on the character of Grace. Nonetheless, it’s good to see her presence in Ready or Not 2 confirmed.

What is the plot of Ready or Not 2?

We’re going to be honest: at this point in the film’s timeline, we have no idea what the plot of Ready or Not 2 is going to be. In fact, we’d wager the writers are still figuring out the particulars of the script and certain characters. Plus, as filming goes on, the director will want to make their mark on it too.

Writers of the original film Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are slated to write the sequel, as per Variety. This means we’re likely to see the return of spooky games and deals with the devil, so fans who loved the formula of the first film won’t be disappointed.

Where can I watch Ready or Not 2?

Ready or Not 2 is likely to come out in cinemas, so you’ll have the chance to see it at your local theatre. After that it will probably go to streaming, but it is unclear which service will buy the rights.

