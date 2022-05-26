Ray Liotta (1954-2022)

Iconic actor Ray Liotta—who had one of those faces that felt like he’d been in movies as long as there’ve been movies—has passed away at 67. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie called Dangerous Waters.

Liotta is perhaps best known for his role as Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorcese movie Goodfellas, which he also narrated, as well as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams. With his piercing blue eyes, Liotta often played intense, tough-guy roles, and he always seemed ubiquitous in Hollywood when I was growing up. His career never slowed down, spanning more than four decades onscreen. He was recently seen in The Many Saints of Newark, HBO’s prequel to The Sopranos.

“Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside,” Jennifer Lopez wrote on Twitter. The actress co-starred alongside Liotta in the TV cop drama Shades of Blue. “… I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch.” Lopez concluded her online tribute: “Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon.”

The was something that felt coolly untouchable about Liotta’s performances, while at the same time he simmered with dangerous, combustible energy. He was the rare actor who could play the baddest of bad guys and the good guy hunting down criminals with the same convincing fervor.

Many tributes from people who knew him and fans alike have been pouring in for Liotta, praising both the man and his enviable acting range:

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

That’s range.



RIP Ray Liotta (1954-2022). pic.twitter.com/ALlMy2Saal — Museum of the Moving Image (@MovingImageNYC) May 26, 2022

Rest In Peace Ray Liotta, legendary actor and the iconic voice of Tommy Vercetti. pic.twitter.com/d2VPVjRNGX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

Just heard about passing of ray liotta – a great guy – and great artist – so sad . RIP https://t.co/0RsPTQ8HhI — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 26, 2022

One of the greatest scenes in movie history. RIP Ray Liotta.pic.twitter.com/yo6Y6kqLjM — David Scott (@arghkid) May 26, 2022

Martin Scorsese on meeting Ray Liotta and why he cast him in GOODFELLAS. I love the details in this story. #RIP #RayLiotta pic.twitter.com/LpFDn1s0WS — T$E CHUN (@thetzechun) May 26, 2022

Too sad to conceive that Ray Liotta has passed. If he’d only made Goodfellas, it would be a credit to retire on. But he was incredible in Cop Land, Narc, Marriage Story & much more, especially his searing debut in Something Wild. His entrance at the end of this scene? Perfection. pic.twitter.com/0IhbRuKx2b — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2022

Thinking of Ray Liotta’s face. Handsome, then like a mask, or disdainful or scarred, or war-like.

He kept coming back, looking different, like Bette Davis.

Only met him briefly, so have no insider knowledge, but what acting ferocity. What faces he made.#rayliotta — mark cousins (@markcousinsfilm) May 26, 2022

