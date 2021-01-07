Whatever cameo that Ray Fisher’s incarnation of Cyborg was going to have in the upcoming Flash movie has been reportedly written out of the screenplay.

With Ray Fisher’s long documented conflict with Warner Bros., and his calling out of current studio president Walter Hamada, this is not a shock. The actor tweeted out a week ago: “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the ‘Justice League’ investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

Hamada will be overseeing The Flash, and his role as overseer of DC movies will continue until 2023. Therefore, it’s unlikely that Cyborg as we know him will return. So far, it sounds like the role will not be recast, which means losing out on one of the few instances of Black comic book character representation we have in media. Still, I respect that Fisher is standing by his principles, and if this is what is best for him, then fine. I just wish it didn’t mean he would be losing out on a potential opportunity.

As has long been reported, The Flash will introduce movie audiences to the idea of the multiverse, something that has been long established in The CW’s DC properties. This concept of a multiverse will allow a number of alternate universes to coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics. It will allow several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact. This will be great for the two different Batman timelines the studio apparently thinks is a safe bet in these unusual times for the industry. When in doubt, milk the Bat-tit.

The only good thing I’m looking forward to is Michael Keaton will also return to his role of Batman from Tim Burton film universe, which The Wrap originally reported.

All I can say is that whatever comes next for the DCEU, it would be a shame for them to have to deal with zero consequences for the accusations made against the higher-ups. Plus, with all the backlash to the racism and assault in Wonder Woman 1984, someone up above needs to be doing something better than all that is going on right now.

