Gal Gadot Says Justice League Experience With Joss Whedon “Wasn’t the Best”

Gal Gadot shared that she had been part of Warner Bros.’ investigation into her Justice League costar Ray Fisher’s allegations of misconduct by those in charge on set during the filming.

During an interview with Variety, the Wonder Woman star explained that she spent time some time with those doing the investigation and complimented their work.

“I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” Gadot said. “I don’t know what [remedial action] means either. I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

Additionally, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she admitted that she had her own negative experience with Joss Whedon.

“I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened,” she told them. “I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

I am not surprised that Gal Gadot would have been able to go to the higher-ups and get results. At the time of Joss Whedon’s reshoots on the movie, she was the person with the most clout on set. Wonder Woman had just become Warner Bros.’ only critical and commercial success at the time, and Gadot’s performance carried it forward, effectively making her the face of the franchise. They would have to listen to her, and I’m glad she felt emboldened and confident in herself to speak up.

However, it doesn’t feel great that this didn’t come up when Ray was on social media advocating for himself. Other than Jason Momoa, and few others who have spoken up through what they heard from people, none of the main Justice League cast has said anything publicly about what Fisher experienced. Hopefully, hearing now from Gal Gadot will encourage people to realize that this experience was part of a trend and not something happening in isolation.

Fisher claimed that Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” as well as saying that the behavior was enabled by the higher-ups.

Whedon has declined to comment on Fisher’s claims, and while an investigation has come of it, there will always be a danger to Fisher of now being labeled as a problem. In a tweet after the investigation ended on December 11, Fisher said, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.”

Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation. A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next. Thank you to all who lent their voice!🙏🏽 A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

I hope that Fisher’s action motivates other actors, especially actors of color, to speak up for themselves, even when others won’t openly have their back.

