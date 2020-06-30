Ray Fisher Delivers a Soft Drag of Joss Whedon on Twitter

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 film Justice League, took to Twitter to retract the words of praise he once had for Joss Whedon for taking over the Justice League project when Zack Snyder had to step down.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

In the clip, from San Diego Comic-Con, Fisher says, “Joss is a good guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up and finish up for him.”

Man, do I love mess.

Every time I think I’m done with the Snyder Cut drama, something happens to pull me back in because it’s such a fascinating contrast to Marvel—not in terms of quality, but in terms of how the directors seem to feel after making their movies. While I’m sure there are a lot of strings that are being jerked around at Marvel, it does seem like the studio, once it “officially” gives you the movie, lets you make the movie.

Warner Bros. seemed to have a serious distrust of what was going on, no doubt because of the critical responses to their DCEU films. Everyone from David Ayer (Suicide Squad) to Cathy Yan (Birds of Prey) has made little hinting comments about not being able to make the movie they fully wanted or notes coming in from above about the final product.

Whatever happens, the Justice League “Snyder Cut” release on HBO Max is going to be a big deal for the brand, because unless it’s really good, it is going to be a serious waste of money. Will there be an initial rush for people to go watch it? Absolutely, I plan on making a night of it. However, just because it exists doesn’t mean it will be good. But, it will have given ample fuel to the fire of anyone else trying to get their extended cut done.

From a creative standpoint, I’m wondering if it’ll mean Warner Bros. allows its creators to just be creative, for better or worse. Or will they finally bring in somebody who actually loves the DC Comics brand and its characters and builds a team around making all that come together. Even though I’ve loved the last three DCEU films, I’m concerned about the future because right now, it just seems like a lot of Snyder Cut.

I do wonder what Joss Whedon must think about this, especially since he got so much praise for The Avengers and setting that standard. How does he feel about being brought into a film that was not at all his aesthetic and having to make it work, only to now be dragged for not doing it right? He didn’t do a great job, but other than adding his own gross Whedon-humor to it, a lot of that isn’t really his fault.

Whedon was picked because of Avengers, not because he could truly bring Snyder’s vision to life. I don’t think anyone really could have. Time will tell if that vision has been worth three years of campaigning.

