It’s nearly impossible to stand out among the wildly talented cast of The Suicide Squad. I mean, you’re competing with superstars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena, not to mention sentient weasels and shark royalty. So it was surprising to say the least that Daniela Melchior’s Cleo Cazo aka Ratcatcher 2 emerged as the stealthy soul of James Gunn’s violent magnum opus.

Melchior appeared on Collider Ladies Night to discuss the future of her character, saying “I would say that she’s making friends for the first time. After her father dies and she’s alone with Sebastian and the rest of the rats, she’s always in a defensive approach to her life. She’s always alone, fighting for her survival and she doesn’t see friends anywhere.”

She continued, “She’s always afraid that somebody will do something to hurt her, so she’s always with this small circle that it’s just her and her rats and Sebastian. And in the end of this adventure, I really feel like for the first time after losing her parents, she has a family. So I’m really curious what’s going to happen next. Maybe they will turn her into a super-villain. I don’t know!”

In the interview, Melchior also revealed that, like her character, she loves naps and can fall asleep almost anywhere. She even posted some Instagram videos of her co-workers goofing on her while she’s asleep.

If you still haven’t watched The Suicide Squad, it’s in theaters now and streaming on HBO Max.

Here’s a watch guide for catching up on Neon Genesis Evangelion. (via io9)

Emma Stone has signed on to do Cruella 2, so I guess she’s not joining ScarJo in that Disney lawsuit. (via Deadline)

Whelp, that Home Alone reboot is happening whether we want it or not! (via Variety)

Lizzo and Cardi B are Greek goddesses in the “Rumors” video:

Sadly, What We Do in the Shadows season 3 will not see the return of Jackie Daytona. (via /Film)

Live Nation will require all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test at their venues/festivals. (via Rolling Stone)

Here’s how Oscar Isaac recruited Ethan Hawke for Marvel’s Moon Knight. (via EW)

Elijah Wood joins Hot Ones, drinks “the lava of Mount Doom”:

Hope you survived Friday the 13th, Mary Suevians!

