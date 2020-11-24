What Is Going ON With Randy Quaid and Donald Trump?

Randy Quaid, a name many of us haven’t heard in years, has been trending all day long because Quaid has gone full conspiracy theory-loving Trumper. For whatever reason, in 2020, a new friendship has formed, and Donald Trump is retweeting the actor, and they’re just so happy to have each other.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

(Trump also retweeted this.)

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

A huge honor to be re-tweeted by the greatest most accomplished man of the people president our country has ever had! I am humbled, Mr President! — You know, people say I’m a pretty good golfer. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 24, 2020

And so Twitter is … confused.

Did anyone have Donald retweeting Randy Quaid’s do-over vote idea on their 2020 Election Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/Or5uTqspQO — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2020

Nothing says “It’s over and I’ve thoroughly given up” quite like retweeting Randy Quaid. — 🏝Kim Sherrell (@kim) November 24, 2020

The outgoing president is now sharing tweets from Randy Quaid. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 24, 2020

Despite all the drama, the Trump presidency ultimately ended exactly the way everyone predicted years ago: with the president retweeting Randy Quaid to ask for an election do-over pic.twitter.com/0hXjohcxql — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 24, 2020

Who needs Hillbilly Elegy when The president of the United States is tweeting and praising Randy Quaid? — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 24, 2020

Honestly, this is pretty much on par for the Trump presidency and everything going on with it. If I were writing a comedy about 2020, I probably would have added a whole bit where Donald Trump gets his idea to overthrow the government from someone like Randy Quaid, but because 2020 is just writing itself, it beat me to the punchline.

Right now, Donald Trump is frantically trying to pretend like he was wronged and the 2020 election was taken from him. The problem? Every recount reminds us that Joe Biden won fair and square, and now the GSA is letting the transition of power begin (even if Trump is now claiming that even the GSA doesn’t have the right to claim who won the presidency).

Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

It’s just … funny to me that he’s clinging to someone like Randy Quaid in his last ditch effort to claim that he won. If you’re going to hitch your wagon to any of the Quaids, I’d at least pick Jack Quaid because he’s a beloved young actor with the charm of Meg Ryan on his side.

Whatever the hell is happening between them, Randy Quaid apparently wants to go golfing with Trump, and honestly? Whatever. I’m tired of this saga. I want this season of America to end, and I cannot wait until Trump doesn’t make the news every single day.

(image: Warner Bros.)

