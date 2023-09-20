Randall Park on Bringing Us a Complicated Character in ‘Shortcomings’

Some leading men don’t have to be likable but sometimes, they’re so complicated that they are fascinating even if we might not like what they’re doing. That’s what makes Shortcomings such an interesting film to unpack. Following the messy life of Ben (Justin H. Min) as he makes everyone around him miserable for his bad takes and lack of drive, Shortcomings is the promising directorial debut from actor and comedian Randall Park.

Back at the Tribeca Film Festival, I spoke with Park and the rest of the cast about the film. I asked Park himself about focusing the story on Ben, who isn’t exactly the easiest character to root for, and how making him likable and focusing on him can be hard. So I asked how he found the balance between the negative aspects of Ben’s character with what makes him appealing to us as the audience.

“It was probably one of the biggest challenges of the film,” he said. “How do we make sure that this character is relatable and I wouldn’t say lovable, but at the very least, identifiable and human, you know? A lot of it was about the casting of the role. And Justin H. Min was just so great and so thoughtful and he brought so many layers to the character and so much vulnerability to the character. Behind every tirade that Ben makes you really feel the vulnerability and the pain underneath, that this is coming from someplace real and someplace human and so I feel very lucky that we got Justin H. Min to play Ben.”

And it’s the truth. A character like Ben would be insufferable if not played with a heart behind him. HE can appeal to us because he’s someone that cares and even though he is often insufferable in how he’s talking about something, it is rooted in his care for it and that’s what is so fascinating about him.

