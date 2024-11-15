‘Rachel Zegler has to go’: Megyn Kelly is trying to cancel the new Snow White for exercising her free speech

The MAGA heads who yell about the right to Free Speech constantly are now trying to “cancel” Rachel Zegler for…using her right to Free Speech. You guys are so happy that the “woke” culture is gone but you keep trying to “cancel” people yourselves so…make up your mind!

Zegler, who is gearing up to star as Snow White in a new live-action version of the Disney movie, has gained attention for a post she made on her Instagram stories. In it, she shared an impassioned message about the election, including a call to those who helped Donald Trump get elected. Her choice of words (which people like Megyn Kelly are mad about) were ones many of us related to and shared.

The stories included Zegler sending love to those who need it given the results of the election.

Rachel via Instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/PG9J0TmKcG — Rachel Zegler Source (@ZeglerSource) November 6, 2024

Kelly, who has a history of making racist comments, was furious that Zegler shared her opinion on the election. Oh, I’m sorry. Do you not like if someone shares an opinion, Megyn? Kelly said that Zegler “has to go” insinuating that the actor be fired from a movie that is completed. It is hilarious to me since they rally behind someone like Gina Carano who got away with a lot of horrible things while working for Disney but hate that someone like Zegler shared one opinion.

In a video posted on The Megyn Kelly Show X account, Kelly says “Picture a Broadway actress who issued a post saying ‘F Biden supporters.'” Well, I’ll stop you right there, Megyn. That’s not what Zegler said. She said she hoped that Trump supporters “never know peace” for the pain they’re causing Americans. That’s decidedly not the words you’re putting in her mouth.

"Rachel Zegler has to go."@MegynKelly says Disney should fire ‘Snow White’ actress Rachel Zegler after insane post about Trump voters. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/GcQhnRjFqR pic.twitter.com/xXFXEvTJx8 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 14, 2024

Zegler has since apologized for her stories even though she did not need to.

Snow White isn’t American, Megyn

I’d like to take the rest of this piece to point out that these Right Wing talking heads act as if Snow White is this perfect fairytale. And I suppose that, to them, she is. She’s a woman who wants to cook and clean for a bunch of men and then lays around waiting for a man to save her. That’s what they think women should all strive for.

I’ve never liked Snow White as a story. I think it is boring. So when this new Disney movie promised to not make the character insufferable, I was excited. But the Right Wing talking heads like Megyn Kelly log on, lie about the character, and demand Disney fire an actress because she shared her opinion on the election. None of that is very AMERICAN, Megyn Kelly. And neither is Snow White.

In her nonsense monologue against Zegler, Kelly said that Snow White is an American character. She’s not. She’s German. The film is set in Germany and the character was created by the Grimm brothers, who are German.

So if you want to get on a soapbox and demand someone get fired for sharing an opinion, maybe get your fact correct. Anyway, this is America though and Zegler’s correct opinion is hers to share. You somehow still have a job when all you do is share horrible opinions so maybe sit this one out.

