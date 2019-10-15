Don’t Leave Creepy Comments on Morgan Stark Actress Lexi Rabe’s Instagram. She’s 7.

Being a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that we often love the actors who bring our favorite characters to life, and that includes Lexi Rabe. The 7-year-old actress who brought Morgan Stark to life in Avengers: Endgame loves to celebrate her love of her character, as well as share pictures with fans! That being said, sometimes people are pretty terrible on her Instagram account, which is managed by her mother, Jessica.

Now, to be fair, some just share their love of her character and their support for Rabe and her future career. That’s all well and good, but there are a select few who take things to an extreme that would make anyone uncomfortable, but is extra disturbing considering Rabe’s age. First, they were bullying her, mainly because … her mother made her an account? But now, it’s getting out of hand in a different way.

The comments were posted on a video that Rabe’s mother posted for her involvement with a fashion show to help raise money for homeless children. So … what are these “fans” doing bringing this creepy nonsense in here?

At the end of the day, it is truly simple: Lexi Rabe is 7 years old. Stop bullying her, stop being weird in the comments, and definitely don’t write that you can’t wait to “touch” her because you like her work as Morgan Stark.

