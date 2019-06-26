Avengers: Endgame‘s Morgan Stark Actress Is Being Bullied Online. She’s 7, You Monsters.

First of all, I say this with the biggest of hearts: Shame on you if you shame a child. Second, don’t shame their family, either, because of your opinions on a comic book movie. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about Lexi Rabe, the adorable young actress who played Morgan Stark in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

It’s no surprise that I love Morgan Stark. Since the mere mention of Tony and Pepper having a kid in Avengers: Infinity War, I was onboard—maybe because I love the idea of heroes with families they go home to every night. Whatever it is, I came out of Avengers: Endgame the biggest of fans of little Morgan. It helps that Lexi Rabe is absolutely adorable, and seeing her find joy in playing a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is wonderful.

What’s not wonderful is seeing people bully her and her family online. Look, the world of comic book fans is toxic, to say the least. You have to navigate it in the same way you’d navigate a minefield. A 7-year-old actress shouldn’t have to go on Instagram and post a video asking that people stop bullying her and her family. She’s a child.

From what the video says, it seems as if people want to criticize her family for how Rabe is being raised, and (a) that’s not your concern, and (b) what? Why are you bothering when Lexi Rabe has just been consistently cute on social media, interacting with fans? Her posts calling Peter Parker her brother had me laughing and in tears within seconds.

As you can see, Lexi Rabe had to make a statement against these “fans.”

Please, don’t make me go Chris Crocker in defense of a 7-year-old and her family.

Be better fans. Leave Lexi Rabe and her family alone, and stop bullying online in general. There’s enough negativity in the world. We, as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should be embracing our love of the franchise, not yelling at each other over it.

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

