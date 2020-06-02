Quicksilver Could Be Heading to WandaVision?

There is a rumor circulating that Evan Peters has signed on to play Quicksilver in WandaVision, and while the idea of Quicksilver getting his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for real this time is exciting, I have a lot of questions—mainly, why would it be Evan Peters? X-Men: Days of Future Past gave us the idea of Magneto being a father (which continued through the rest of the latest X-Men movies), but Wanda Maximoff or any version of Scarlet Witch never appeared in them. She’s been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe only, but in her MCU world, she did have another version of her brother, Quicksilver.

In the the MCU, Aaron Taylor-Johnson brought Pietro Maximoff to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron and was killed off by the end of the movie. Many believe that was because Quicksilver also existed in the X-Men franchise at 20th Century Fox at the time. No matter what, he was still in the MCU, was Wanda’s brother, and died.

I mean, look, the idea of Pietro coming back into the dreamlike scenario the WandaVision series is supposed to be makes sense. We haven’t gotten a lot of content about Wanda unpacking the loss of her brother, and I think part of that was that we couldn’t really get the full force of the Maximoff twins because the MCU didn’t have the rights to the X-Men.

Now though, with Disney continuing its monopolistic quest by buying Fox’s entertainment properties, there are so many storylines that we can now explore because Wanda can actually have some kind of connection to her comic book roots as the daughter of Magneto. If the Multiverse of Madness is what I think it’s going to be, we might be getting a different kind of version of reality-warping The House of M storyline from the comics!

Going back to the original rumor, though, I just don’t understand why it would be Evan Peters. Is that the way it’s going to be with the already established X-Men franchise? Are they going to try to bring the X-Men in by keeping the same actors and crossing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that way, instead of just establishing the X-Men in their new MCU roles?

All this to say that it’s going to be interesting to see how they tackle Wanda Maximoff’s story with her comic origins and how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already set her up. So much of what she is comes from being a mutant, and now that we’re going to learn more about her, I’m excited to see where they take her character.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

