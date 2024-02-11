Quick, Someone Please Venmo Me $12K So I Can Buy Mr. Darcy’s Wet Shirt

Readers, I’ve been writing for The Mary Sue since 2018. And in all this time, I haven’t asked for anything. ANYTHING. But that changes today because the Bright Foundation is holding an auction of film and television costumes.

Recommended Videos

Among said costumes is the infamous wet shirt that Colin Firth wore as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s iconic 1995 miniseries Pride and Prejudice. In case you’ve been living under a rock (or aren’t an Austen-obsessed millennial), Firth sports the shirt when he jumps into the lake for an impromptu swim, before running into his crush Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle).

The scene was formative for generations of horny nerds and has been parodied and referenced ever since. A 12-foot tall statue of Mr. Darcy was even built and placed in the lake where the scene was shot. Needless to say, I want that shirt. I just need something between $8K-12K to make my dreams come true.

The Bright Foundation was founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright (A Room with a View). The arts education charity serves children and young people who wish to explore the arts but don’t have the means. Bright notes on the auction’s site, “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, tv and theatre and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path. It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

The Kerry Taylor auction features more incredible costumes, including Drew Barrymore’s winged dress from the fairy tale romance Ever After (1998).

(Drew Barrymore in Ever After. image: 20th Century Fox)

Other items up for auction include one of Cate Blanchett’s gowns from Elizabeth, Kiera Knightley’s costume from The Duchess, Anya Taylor-Joy’s dress from Emma, and several costumes from Downton Abbey. Personally, I’m partial to Suranne Jones’ dapper suit from Gentleman Jack. The most expensive item on the auction block is Madonna’s Christian Dior dress from Evita, followed closely by Johnny Depp’s costume from Sleepy Hollow.

You can find more details about the auction here. The event will be a timed online-only auction that will run from 22nd February until 10th March. So you have a couple of weeks to Venmo me.

I also accept Zelle and wire transfers, please, and thank you.

(featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]