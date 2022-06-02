One of the many things I love about reading manga is the wide variety of stories that are released on a monthly (or sometimes weekly) basis. This is especially true when it comes to queer content, as manga is a medium that’s truly grown over the years when it comes to telling our stories. Some of my favorite LGBTQ+ stories have been told through manga, and the selection only continues to improve over time.

With Pride Month increasing my bisexual power level for the next 30 days, now’s a good time to present you all with a list of upcoming queer manga being released throughout June. The best part? You can expect this kind of content (and more) to be released well after Pride Month. From what I can gather, there are 14 releases scheduled for June, but honestly, I probably missed some. From ongoing series to brand new stories that feature a fantastic mix of queer characters – both fictional AND real, as we got some autobiographies in the mix—these are the gay as hell manga to check out this month.

(Image: Takashi Ikeda)

Summary: From the creator of Whispered Words! Enjoy this new slice-of-life yuri manga about two adult women in the creative industries and their shared romantic life in their apartment. Thirty-two-year-old scriptwriter Sakuma Ellie and twenty-two-year-old rookie voice actress Inuzuka Wako are roommates with a strictly professional relationship. Or at least, that’s what they tell everyone. In fact, they’ve been living as a couple in Ellie’s apartment for the past year, spending delightful, tranquil days together. Story and art by: Takashi Ikeda Release date: June 7, 2022

(Image: Rie Ato)

Summary: A hilarious and adversarial yuri series where a newbie delinquent faces off against the head of the disciplinary committee! After putting up with years of bullying in junior high, Namekawa-san decides to make a preemptive strike when she starts high school. Her plan? Become a delinquent! At first, everything seems to be going great—her classmates are terrified. However, the head of the disciplinary committee is unfazed. She’s got her eye on Namekawa-san, and she refuses to look away in this explosive yuri comedy! Story and art by: Rie Ato Release date: June 7, 2022

(Image: Azusa Banjo)

Summary: An LGBT+ romantic comedy in which nobody is quite what they seem, and everyone learns to be who they truly are. It’s a familiar story: a popular high school student gives their plain friend a makeover and transforms their life. But this time, both the popular student and the plain friend are boys! Mido Kenshiro has loved cosmetics all his life, keeping his obsession a secret. But when his childhood friend Hiura lets Kenshiro practice applying makeup on him, the results are earth-shattering—for both of them. Story and art by: Azusa Banjo Release date: June 7, 2022

(Image: Syu Yasaka)

Summary: She’s too important to me, that’s why I can’t tell her. Even though Haruka thought she’d left the stage behind, her bond with Nao is slowly drawing her back in. Having given herself permission to love theater again, Haruka accepts a new dream for herself: to see Nao in the spotlight. However, both girls hold secrets in their hearts they fear to share. Despite their relationship progressing well, things kept hidden always manage to break free. When someone who knows all about Haruka’s past appears, will they both be forced to confess the truth? Story and art by: Syu Yasaka Release date: June 7, 2022

(Image: Miyako Miyahara)

Summary: My fair landlady. Koduka Chiyo, twenty-five years old and unemployed, provides “favors” for her landlady in place of her overdue rent. At least, that’s how their arrangement was supposed to go. But as time passes, the distance between the two women has dwindled. Just when things are getting interesting, an older beauty moves into the apartment complex where they both live! What will happen now?! Story and art by: Miyako Miyahara Release date: June 14, 2022

(Image: Moke Yuzuhara)

Summary: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Adachi once again finds herself unsure of how to ask Shimamura to spend the holiday with her. What’s more, she’s determined to whip up the best chocolates she can to make the event truly special, but she has no clue what Shimamura likes, and she’s no chocolatier… Against all odds, will her feelings get through to the girl she loves? Story by: Hitoma Iruma Art by: Moke Yuzuhara Release date: June 7, 2022

(Image: Asuka Miyazaki)

Summary: A diary of my sexual awakening… at thirty-three?!! Asuka is neither a woman nor a man—they’re X-gender (a non-binary identity)—and they’ve realized they like women! Okay, now what? Adult films are fun to watch, but real sex is less appealing. Would having a penis make that better or worse? Periods already suck, and sex means more fluids from more people! This autobiographical manga follows Asuka’s feelings about their body, their relationships, and the fun (and sometimes terrible) experience of having an awakening in their thirties. Story and art by: Asuka Miyazaki Release date: June 14, 2022

(Image: Sachimo)

Summary: Shige has landed a co-starring role on a TV drama with Tatara, a veteran actor who happens to know of his secret relationship with fellow actor Shin. And because of Shige’s lack of confidence in his own acting skills, Tatara issues him an ultimatum—either make this role his signature performance or stop dragging Shin down and end their relationship. Shige has a hard time accepting that other men also care about Shin, but he knows he must do whatever it takes to stand by Shin’s side as his equal! Story and art by: Sachimo Release date: June 14, 2022

(Image: Oto Toda)

Summary: Chiaki Ogawa has never doubted who he is, although the rest of the world hasn’t been as kind. Bound by his mother’s dying wish, Chiaki tries to be a good daughter to his ailing father. But when the burden becomes too great, Chiaki sets out to remake himself in his own image and discovers more than just personal freedom in his transition—he finds understanding from the people who matter most. Story and art by: Oto Toda Release date: June 21, 2022

(Image: tMnR)

Summary: An urgent SOS flashes on Uta’s phone screen. It’s from Kaoru. Despite some time and distance away, she’s the one Kaoru called… She runs to meet Kaoru. At last, Uta hears what Kaoru has been keeping bottled up, and Kaoru resolves to take the next step. Story and art by: tMnR Release date: June 21, 2022

(Image: Yoshi Tsukizuki)

Summary: The memoir of gay activist Ryousuke Nanasaki and the first religiously recognized same-sex marriage in Japan. From school crushes to awkward dating sites to finding a community, this collection of stories recounts the author’s “firsts” as a young gay man searching for love. Dating is never ever easy, but that goes doubly so for Ryousuke, whose journey is full of unrequited loves and many speed bumps. But perseverance and time heals all wounds, even those of the heart. This moving memoir by gay activist Ryousuke Nanasaki, following his historic life story, was originally released in Japan as a novel of collected essays (which are also being released). They are compiled here beautifully in a manga format. Story by: Ryousuke Nanasaki Art by: Yoshi Tsukizuki Release date: June 21, 2022

(Image: Asumiko Nakamura)

Summary: The many paths of love. School may be out, but for Kusakabe and Sajo, their lives together are just beginning! Will the two manage to make things work? Meanwhile, many of their friends, such as their former teacher Hara, are dealing with their own relationship drama. A collection of stories from the modern BL classic, Classmates! Story and art by: Asumiko Nakamura Release date: June 28, 2022

(Image: Shio Usui)

Summary: Between friendship and romance. Hinako wants to get closer to Asahi, but there is still a lot she needs to work out. What will happen when she turns to Fuuka in her time of need? And how will Fuuka handle her own feelings for Asahi? Story and art by: Shio Usui Release date: June 28, 2022

(Image: murata)

Summary: For some reason, the high school rivals, Takebe and Soramori have decided to start going out. But they just can’t get this “dating” thing right …! These former delinquent girls’ continue their relationship in this yuri comedy! Story and art by: murata Release date: June 28, 2022

(Featured image: Yoshi Tsukizuki/Takashi Ikeda/Oto Toda)

