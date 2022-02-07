Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years on the throne yesterday, but in doing so, the 95-year-old monarch was also doing some groundwork for her heir’s second wife to become queen.

Prince Charles was, of course, previously married to the late Princess Diana, who died in a motorcycle accident a year after their divorce. Years later, he remarried his longtime love Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me,” the Queen said. “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Upon their marriage, due to the enduring popularity of Diana, the couple said that Camilla, upon Charles’s “eventual” rise to become King, would take on the title of “Princess Consort.” It is the same reason why Camilla uses the title Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales, even though she should have it through marriage.

Once again, we see the Queen using her own personal popularity to try to allow Charles the future he wants with this change—not to mention, they do love things to be neat and tidy in the royal family.

Of course, there are already those who have used this rise in purely symbolic status to compare Camilla to Meghan Markle. Angela Levin, who frequently writes anti-Meghan Markle pieces, said during an interview that the reason the public warmed up to Camilla is that she “never complained.”

When asked if there was a lesson that could be learned for the Duchess of Sussex, a.k.a. Meghan Markle, Levin says that Camilla has a “solid background” and that Meghan doesn’t know how to be part of a team.

'She never complained. She just got on with her life.'



Royal biographer Angela Levin tells Eamonn & Isabel why the public have warmed to Camilla, and whether 'very difficult' Meghan Markle can learn from the future Queen.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 pic.twitter.com/ohBpCnS2Zs — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 7, 2022

Ahh, more dog-whistle racism from the British press. Love to see it.

Camilla and Charles have the kind of love story that is both touching and complicated. Both were previously married and carried on an affair with each other during that time. Camilla was never seen as a proper match for Charles due to her age and not being a virgin. They wanted a young English Rose and plucked Diana from peace and threw her into the cold mess of Royal life.

It was a mistake, and allowing Camilla to be Queen is a soft-ball correction from an institution that never wanted her.

People are rightfully noting that this talk of queen consort vs princess consort is all a distraction from the fact that Andrew is still right now dealing with rape allegations in court, which he was protected from for decades under the Royal banner.

Not to mention, they did actually protect Camilla once she was in the royal family, unlike Meghan Markle.

Regardless, Camilla deserves a win after all the sexism, even though the monarchy is useless.

(via CNN, image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]