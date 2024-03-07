The Sweetest Puffins in the World Are Returning to the U.S. Soon

If you’ve raised a preschooler anytime in the past ten years, you’ve probably watched your fair share of Cartoon Saloon’s Puffin Rock. Now, Oona and her adorable friends are back in a full-length streaming film.

Puffin Rock takes place on Puffin Island, a small island off the coast of Ireland that’s home to a plucky cast of woodland creatures. The show tells the story of Oona, a young puffin who lives with her parents and helps take care of her little brother Baba. Together with their friends Mossy the shrew, May the rabbit, Flynne the fox, and Bernie the hermit crab, Oona and Baba explore the many wonders of their home, from shiny seashells to impromptu schools for owlets.

If you’ve ever wondered why Puffin Rock is so much higher quality than most children’s shows, it’s because the series comes from the creators of Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea, and The Secret of Kells. Although Puffin Rock isn’t quite as lush and ambitious as Cartoon Saloon’s best-known films, the series still has plenty of whimsy and beauty. Plus, it’s narrated by the charming Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids, Thor: The Dark World).

So what’s the deal with the Puffin Rock movie? Let’s see!

Puffin Rock and the New Friends plot

The new film, titled Puffin Rock and the New Friends, returns to the titular island and its feathered residents. According to the official synopsis, Oona and Baba meet some newcomers on the island, and a wee bit of drama ensues: “When Puffin Isabelle and her stepbrother Phoenix arrive on the Rock, Oona knows all the things to do and games to play to help fend off their homesickness. But there are still serious matters at hand. With their pals Flynne the Fox, May the Rabbit, and Mossy the hard-working Shrew on the job, everyone pitches in—even when Isabelle makes a misstep and has a hard time coming clean.”

Get ready for lots of wholesome fun, eye-catching animation, and heart-melting voice acting!

Puffin Rock and the New Friends cast

While Chris O’Down returned to the cast of Puffin Rock for the film adaptation (yay!), sadly, the original voice actors for Oona and Baba aren’t reprising their roles. It turns out kids grow up, even when they’re voice actors! Who knew?

Instead, Oona is played by Beth McCafferty and Baba is played by Jo McDaid. Isabelle is played by Eva Whittaker, and Phoenix is played by Euan McGrath. James Henry plays Mossy, Orna Canning plays Flynne, and Anna McDaid plays May.

Puffin Rock and the New Friends release date

Puffin Rock and the New Friends premiered in Ireland and the U.K. in the summer of 2023. U.S. audiences will get to see the film on March 17 at the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

If you won’t be at the film festival, don’t worry! The film will be available for rent or purchase on April 16, on Google TV, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

(featured image: Cartoon Saloon)

