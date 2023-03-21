Proud Boys Tried to Terrorize an NYC Drag Queen Story Hour, Got Beat Up Instead

I don’t know about you, but where I’m from, you punch Nazis. Apparently, some Proud Boy fascists didn’t get that memo, because they decided to put on some militia cosplay and show up to a drag queen story hour with Attorney General Letitia James in New York, and some of them promptly got their ass beat. Hell yeah, New York! That’s how you treat Nazis!

Here’s a video embedded in a Tweet, because violence is never the answer, unless it’s against Nazis, then it definitely is:

#HappeningNow "I came here to help, not get the shit beat out of me" – a member of Proud Boys, with visible blood on his face ushered away from Drag Queen Story Hour event in NYC as protesters chant "Fuck the Proud Boys" https://t.co/bXZXQWtfVH pic.twitter.com/ObbuyZXOVo — Oliya Scootercaster ? (@ScooterCasterNY) March 19, 2023

LOL. Oh, you came to New York to terrorize people who were minding their own business, and having a fun day, and instead, you got your ass beat? How about that? Huh. You know, I can’t muster up the effort to care, there. In fact, I feel another emotion. What is it? Oh, I do believe it’s joy mixed in with, yes, disgust. These are pathetic losers, and while I don’t think they got half of what I hope is coming to them, it is delightful to see the tables turned.

How do these hateful ghouls think they’re helping? They can’t possibly think they’re the heroes, here? Here’s a pro tip in life from me, a complete stranger: If people are consistently calling you a Nazi, shouting at you to go home, and punching you when you show up to their events, there’s a very good chance you are on the wrong side of things in life.

Not only did the Nazis get the shit beat out of them, but at least one of them got arrested for assaulting a “pro-drag activist” per The Advocate.

Of course, this is America, so the Proud Boys, who are designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, were escorted by the police safely away from the protest after it was made clear which way the event would go for them. Cool. Feeling really good about that right now.

This whole war on drag is as stupid as it is dangerous. It’s a tyrannical minority trying to dictate how the rest of us live our lives. As someone who goes to drag brunches not infrequently, all I can say is, makeup is fun. Heels are murder, but can be fun. Dressing up to the nines in complete glamour is absolutely fun. Everyone should channel Mae West once in a while. Why would you ever deprive someone of the joy of that? Who cares? Also, did you see that Nazi racist’s horrible beard in the video above? It’s always the worst people, with the least amount of fashion sense or aesthetics who want to tell the rest of us how to look, act, and dress. No thank you.

AG James has a very good point, per The Advocate:

”I don’t know a lot of children harmed by drag read-a-thon, but I know a lot of children harmed by guns,” James said. “So why don’t you focus on that?”

Utter ridiculousness. I hope this trend of punching Proud Boys continues because they are far too comfortable letting their hate air out in public.

