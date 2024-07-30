Vocaloid Fans, Rejoice! There’s a New Hatsune Miku Movie on the Way

Hatsune Miku fans can stop dreaming because Project SEKAI: The Broken World and Miku Who Can’t Sing is about to become a real movie. The project was announced by SEGA’s official Twitter/X account.

It’s an odd title for a character who is best known for her singing. But according to the movie’s trailer, Hatsune Miku and a young musician named Ichika will form an unlikely friendship. Just like Ichika, Miku loves music, but Miku struggles to communicate her message to others. That’s not surprising, given that Miku is stuck behind a screen.

But if robots can feel, then nothing’s impossible for Miku. With the two of them working together, maybe Miku will learn how to win other people’s hearts with her singing.

Project SEKAI: The Broken World and Miku Who Can’t Sing will be released on January 17, 2025, in Japanese cinemas nationwide. At this time, an international release date has yet to be announced for the movie.

Will other Project SEKAI characters be in attendance?

Aside from Hatsune Miku, many other Project SEKAI characters are going to be part of the movie. Only the Japanese voice actors of the other characters have been revealed. For now, it’s unknown if the movie will receive an English dub.

Hoshino Ichika, with whom Miku forms a friendship, will be voiced by Noguchi Ruriko. Nakashima Yuki will be reprising her voice-acting role as Hinomori Shiho in the movie. Meanwhile, Ueda Reina will be the voice of Mochizuki Honami, and Isobe Karin will be the voice behind Tenma Saki.

