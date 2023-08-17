Third Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Documentary Gets a Trailer

Three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed their deal with Netflix, one of the first projects that they planned is finally coming to light.

They have previously released their limited docu-series Harry and Meghan and Live to Lead.

Heart of Invictus is a docu-series that is in partnership with the Duke of Sussex and the crew behind the White Helmets series.

The documentary will look at the Invictus Games, which was founded by Harry in 2014. It is an international sporting event for injured and sick service men and women. Both those who are currently serving and veterans can take part. If you’re curious to know more about one of Harry’s passion projects, this one is for you.

Is there a trailer for ‘Heart of Invictus’

Yes, there is, and you can watch it below.

By the looks of it, it will be quite emotional. The episodes will follow six people through their journey during last year’s games which took place in the Netherlands. Viewers can expect to hear service people’s stories and see competitors training for the games.

The show will also touch on those who are currently in active war zones. In one clip, viewers watch as a service woman explains that her team are out fighting when she is cut off by shelling in the distance.

A clip from the trailer shows the prince, who is the limited series executive producer, giving the opening speech in which he said, “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, you have the heart of Invictus.”

When will Heart of Invictus be released?

As the trailer states, it’s set to drop on the streaming service on August 30.

As a limited series, it will likely only have one season, including five hour-long episodes.

