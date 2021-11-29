Since the Oprah interview where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that a member of the Royal Family inquired about the skin tone of their first child, there has been much speculation as to who made the comments. An upcoming book has claimed that it was none other than the Prince of Wales himself, Prince Charles.

NBC has reported that, according to Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan by royal writer Christopher Andersen, during breakfast with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince asked, “What do you suppose their children’s complexion might be?”

Andersen says that these comments were “twisted into something toxic” by royal advisors and then passed along the gossip grapevine to Harry and Meghan. Meghan, being biracial and having already dealt with racial issues from outside the Palace, and Harry, who had been trying to protect her, would no doubt feel a way about that kind of comment.

However, Prince Charles’s spokesman has called this “fiction” and “not worth further comment,” according to Reuters. Currently, Prince Charles is on the island of Barbados to celebrate the island transitioning to a republic, no longer part of the Commonwealth. So, I could imagine him not wanting to entertain such comments while on an island of mostly Black people.

Andersen says the book’s claims were verified by “multiple sources” and details other alleged dramatic moments among the royals. Apparently, William told Harry to “take whatever time you need to really get to know this girl,” meaning, of course, Meghan and Harry reacted poorly.

Of course, the rift between William and Harry has been something discussed frequently and only got worse once Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties.

Another incident being shared is that, in 2019, before Queen Elizabeth II recorded her traditional Christmas broadcast message, according to the book, she asked that a photo of Harry, Meghan, and Archie be removed. When William saw it was gone, William told his wife, Kate, that Harry would be “terribly upset.”

“She loves all of her children and grandchildren, there’s no doubt about that,” Andersen told TODAY. “But when it comes to the firm, as they call it in the royal family, she is all business. That’s why she wouldn’t allow Harry and Meghan to remain as part time royals on the terms that they wanted.”

A spokesperson for the Queen said, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”

None of us will know the full truth of this any time soon, but one thing is for sure: When it comes to the Royal Family looking outdated and problematic, they have a lot of issues. The treatment of Meghan Markle has been a softball they should have hit out of the park, but instead, they missed and have only walked out looking even more irrelevant.

