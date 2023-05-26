Prime Video’s ‘Deadloch’ Features Crime, Mystery, and Comedy From the Minds of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan

This article is written in partnership with Prime Video.

Crime is about to get funny. Coming from the wickedly funny minds of Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan (Get Krak!n, The Katering Show), Prime Video’s Deadloch combines the eccentricities of its writers with the most Australian atmosphere imaginable. When a man washes up on the beaches of the Tasmanian town of Deadloch, it’s up to two polar-opposite detectives to get to the bottom of things.

With an all-star cast consisting of Kate Box (Wentworth) as Sgt. Dulcie Collins and Madeleine Sami (The Breaker Upperers) as senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe, this unlikely pairing will need to navigate the deadpan speech patterns of Australian folk while trying to solve the case. Along the way, they’ll explore the small town, investigate new leads, and interview and riff with the citizens of Deadloch, played by Alicia Gardiner, Susie Youssef, Mia Morrissey, Shaun Martindale, and more.

Written, produced, and created by McCartney and McLennan, Deadloch combines fast-paced, witty humor with gripping social commentary about the current state of Australia. Episodes will take deep dives into the main characters, slowly revealing their personalities and what makes them tick, while also shining a light on the citizens of this quirky town. The premise is rife for building tension and drama that will only heighten as the show progresses.

Speaking on their series, McCartney and McLennan told the press, “We are both so thrilled to share the dark, strange little town of Deadloch with the world. We’re particularly excited for everyone to meet Dulcie and Eddie, performed by the powerhouses Kate Box and Madeleine Sami, who are far better actors than we’ll ever be.”

One of the defining characteristics of Deadloch is how it flips the crime genre on its head. Typically, marginalized people will wind up as victims. Deadloch aims to give characters that generally don’t have a voice a central role. There is also an overarching theme of looking at the truth and how to help yourself move forward by looking at the past. Deadloch puts a high-comedy spin on the crime genre that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time and have you rolling on the floor with laughter.

The first three episodes of Deadloch will be available on Prime Video starting June 2, 2023. As the first international series from McCartney and McLennan, the entire world will be able to watch Deadloch when it debuts. While its idiosyncratic humor might surprise international audiences, Deadloch is sure to win you over with its witty writing and colorful commentary. New episodes will be added each week until the season finale on July 7, 2023.

