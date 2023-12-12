‘Powerpuff Girls’ Dunks 2023 Release Date, Price, and More

Magical girls get the best out of shoe collaborations, and now The Powerpuff Girls are getting their own shoe designs with Nike.

A lot of cartoons have been partnering up with mainstream fashion brands. Sailor Moon collaborated with sneaker brand Vans in 2022, but the hit series went viral for their team-up with designer brand Jimmy Choo. The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Lows will be released in three different colors, and they look as if they were conceptualized in the ’90s.

They’re all inspired by the iconic characters in the series. This is a win not just for sneakerheads but also for fans of Powerpuff Girls who want to get matching shoes for the holiday.

@southsideskateboarding Nike SB Power Puff Girls Dunk Lows ??? These incredibly limited dunk lows are back in the mix at your local skateshop! Raffle winners will be emailed 12/13? Download Southside Skateshop APP notifications ON ? Linktree in BIO Watch our full review on YOUTUBE at each of the 3 color ways and accompanying Youth & Toddler! (Link in bio ?) Our raffles are FREE to Enter and are a great way to stay in touch. Your Skateboarding is Our Priority! Good Luck to Everyone and Happy Holidays? #nikedunklow #shoes #powerpuffgirls #fyp ♬ original sound – Southside Skatepark

These sneakers are definitely made of sugar, spice, and everything nice. They all reference Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles externally, and they all come in bright, retro colors. Even the interiors, as well as the soles of these sneakers, pay homage to the villain Mojo Jojo. The colors and the embroidered eyes at the back collar of the shoe correspond to the characters. Even the wrapping of the sneakers can be kept as a poster of the three sisters.

The price of these lovely sneakers will depend on the size: $135 for men, $90 for preschoolers, and $75 for toddlers. It’s possible to order them as gifts for the holidays since they’ll be made available on December 14, 2023, in select Skateshops and on December 15, 2023, on the SNKRS app.

(featured image: Cartoon Network/Nike)

