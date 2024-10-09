It’s no longer enough to shame unhinged fans who feel entitled to their favorite streamer’s attention. They need either a restraining order or jailtime for what they’ve done to Pokimane.

Pokimane told a shocking story when she sat down for episode four of the Sweet n’ Sour podcast with LilyPichu. She recalled a time when hers and Valkyrae’s phone numbers were leaked. The caller’s number was spoofed to Valkyrae’s number. Pokimane thought it was Valkyrae calling her, so she picked up thinking it was an emergency.

It wasn’t Valkyrae, but an unknown person. This voice told her, “Pokimane, I’m coming to rape you right now.” Pokimane said she developed apprehension for giving out her number or picking up phone calls. She adds, “I have trauma from phone calls.” She further stated that she feels a “reaction of panic” whenever she sees an incoming phone call.

It gets worse

This isn’t the first time Pokimane experienced verbal harassment because of a leaked phone number. In the second episode of the same podcast, Pokimane talked about her encounter with a dangerous couple. Pokimane received a strange text from someone asking her, “Hey, are you up?” She didn’t respond to the text, but two days later, she got a call.

Pokimane thought this was a call for an appointment. Instead, the call was from a lady who readily insulted her. The random woman asked Pokimane, “Are you a prostitute? Are you a whore?” To make matters worse, the woman added, “My husband, I overheard him speaking to his friends about how they’re going to beat up and steal from a prostitute. So you better be careful if you’re hanging out with them.” The situation escalated, and Pokimane was added to a group chat with the couple and the man’s friends without her consent.

Thankfully, Pokimane was able to block this strange couple. Streamers, like other celebrities, face this type of harassment regularly. They’re expected to take it as an occupational hazard, but they don’t have to.

